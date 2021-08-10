S.C. STATE COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bulldogs return to practice field Monday

South Carolina State held its third preseason workout session Monday, Aug.9, morning, with a lot of excitement and enthusiasm inside O.C. Dawson Stadium/Willie Jeffries Field.

“It’s a lot of excitement here and the players are happy to be back on the field getting things back on track for a full season,” said head coach Buddy Pough. “We had a great spring overall and the good thing about it some of those young players are back with some playing experience under their belt.”

The Bulldogs continued to install their offensive and defensive schemes and placed emphasis on importance on keeping the players healthy during preseason drills.

“When you look at the way the players responded with all that’s going on today with the COVID-19 pandemic, I am very pleased how hard the guys are working despite all the distractions,” said Pough.

Pough noted, “We have some wide receivers we feel are going to be really good and for seasons to come. Leading the receiving corps in redshirt sophomore Shaquan Davis (6-5, 180) along with newcomers’ freshmen Rakim White (6-4, 181) from Bluffton, SC and Jaelyn Perry (6-0, 192) from Summerville, SC.”

Pough and senior guard Jalen Page along with redshirt sophomore linebacker Jablonski Green, were featured on the national syndicated radio show "Sports Talk" hosted by Phil Kornblut. South Carolina State was the first stop on the annual "Palmetto Pigskin Tour" at Oliver. C. Dawson Stadium.

