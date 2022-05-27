S.C. STATE ATHLETICS: Spike ready for the next level with coaching career

“I’ve enjoyed entertaining the people – being Spike, being the motivator on the field and being the person who cheers on the team at SC State,” said South Carolina State University senior Sandrion Mitchell.

Mitchell, 22, is a second-generation Bulldog from Columbia. He has been “Spike,” SC State’s mascot, for the past three years.

Mitchell said he enjoys being Spike because along with being able to express himself, he is able to make people smile and lift their spirits. He hopes to be able to do the same in his coaching career.

“I want to help students achieve what I couldn’t in my track career. I also want to be a person they can look up to,” Mitchell said.

Starting in July, Mitchell will be the new cross country head coach at Blythewood High School.

His love for track blossomed when he ran cross country at Spring Valley High School. He was one of the top runners in his school and got a partial scholarship from SC State to run cross country. But after injuring his knee, he put his focus on coaching.

Mitchell has two years of coaching experience from coaching long-distance track at Airport High School. He said he intends to take what he’s learned with him so he can be the best coach for the students.

“Some people don’t have that mentor in their lives who can motivate them, not just in sports but in life — someone to encourage them to go to college, especially for the Black community,” he said.

Mitchell said it is important for him to not let his students down. He wants to be there for them as a coach, mentor and role model, just like the people at SC State were there for him.

“SC State taught me how to be a man. Being a part of various organizations and doing things like community service helped me prepare for the real world,” he said.

Mitchell is a part of several organizations on campus including the 101 Black Men Organization, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., Alpha Kappa Psi Business Fraternity Inc. and SC State’s NAACP.

In December, he will be receiving his bachelor’s degree in physical education.

“Before college I was a very shy person but when I became Spike, that helped me to open up and express myself. I never really knew myself until I got to college, but SC State helped me to discover who I am,” Mitchell said.

Even though Mitchell has completed his goal of becoming a coach, he still wants to keep going in his academic career.

After he graduates, he plans to further his education in graduate school and become a physical education teacher. He hopes that as he gains more coaching experience, he will be more prepared to ease into his teaching career.

Allie Harris-Beeks is a communications specialist at South Carolina State University.

