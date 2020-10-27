 Skip to main content
S.C. STATE ATHLETICS: Bulldogs suspend athletic practices
breaking

S.C. STATE ATHLETICS: Bulldogs suspend athletic practices

South Carolina State University officials are holding firm to their commitment to keep the university community safe in the midst of a global pandemic.

The university announced Tuesday that organized athletic practices have been suspended after confirming an athletics staff member tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first employee-related case since the university resumed face-to-face course delivery to a limited number of students on campus on Sept. 17.

"To ensure the safety of our student-athletes and athletics staff, we have made the decision to suspend practices and are continuing to aggressively follow public health and safety guidelines," university President James E. Clark said.

Contact tracing has been conducted to determine whether student-athletes may have come in direct contact with the employee. Athletes have been quarantined while the university awaits the results of their most recent tests and are studying remotely. Maintenance crews have performed additional sanitization of athletic training facilities and equipment.

Student-athletes are tested weekly in accordance with public health and NCAA guidelines and are monitored daily by the university's healthcare team on campus.

"The health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and community remain our number one priority," Clark said. "We are committed to making certain that our students have an open path to continue their academic pursuits, even in a pandemic, and we are making plans for further enhanced testing as we prepare for the majority of students to return for the Spring semester."

Since some students returned to campus in September, they have been routinely tested and provided with PPE kits aimed at ensuring their safety while on campus. In accordance with public health guidelines, university personnel are required to self-report if they have tested positive for COVID-19. They must present a negative COVID-19 test result and be symptom-free before they can return to the campus workplace.

