S.C. STATE ATHLETICS: Bulldogs suspend athletic practices

South Carolina State University officials are holding firm to their commitment to keep the university community safe in the midst of a global pandemic.

The university announced Tuesday that organized athletic practices have been suspended after confirming an athletics staff member tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first employee-related case since the university resumed face-to-face course delivery to a limited number of students on campus on Sept. 17.

"To ensure the safety of our student-athletes and athletics staff, we have made the decision to suspend practices and are continuing to aggressively follow public health and safety guidelines," university President James E. Clark said.

Contact tracing has been conducted to determine whether student-athletes may have come in direct contact with the employee. Athletes have been quarantined while the university awaits the results of their most recent tests and are studying remotely. Maintenance crews have performed additional sanitization of athletic training facilities and equipment.

Student-athletes are tested weekly in accordance with public health and NCAA guidelines and are monitored daily by the university's healthcare team on campus.