S.C. STATE ATHLETICS: 21 new coronavirus cases among athletes

South Carolina State University has confirmed 21 new cases of coronavirus on campus.

All of the cases are student-athletes, the university announced Saturday evening.

One week ago, university officials suspended organized practices and placed student-athletes under quarantine after a member of the Athletics Department tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing was conducted while the university awaited the results of accelerated testing.

"Over the past week, the university has worked with the Medical University of South Carolina to perform immediate COVID-19 testing of students with a quick turnaround," President James E. Clark said. "As a result of this rigorous testing protocol, we have been able to quickly identify positive cases, conduct important contact tracing and quickly act to mitigate any further transmission among our student-athletes.

"Subsequently, we partnered with S.C. DHEC to perform a second round of tests of the remaining students, which have all come back negative."

The students who tested positive have now been isolated to a residence hall on campus designated for positive cases. At this time, none of the students are exhibiting symptoms, according to S.C. State.