Pough wants fast start against A&M

South Carolina State allowed 433 yards of total offense, but forced five turnovers including three interceptions.

“The turnovers were in our favor, which was crazy the way that came out,” Pough said. “It actually kept us in the game for a half, because we didn’t play well on offense.”

For SC State to pull the upset Pough said his team has to get off to a better start against A&M.

“The beginning of that game is huge for us,” Pough said. “(A&M) is good enough offensively that we will have to find a way to match them on that side of the ball. I think we will be better defensively but (A&M) are so much farther ahead of what we saw in April.”

Leading the way for A&M is quarterback Aqeel Glass who threw for 273 yards and four touchdowns in the last meeting.

“That whole side of the ball is really special,” Pough said. “They have the confidence to be really good. They won’t turn the ball over and give us opportunities like they did up here. We have to do a better job on offense to have a chance.”