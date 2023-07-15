South Carolina State head football Coach Buddy Pough will be among the Palmetto State football coaches participating in the Fourteenth (14th) annual South Carolina Coaches for Charity program set for Monday evening at the Charleston Marriott.

The event will begin with a VIP Reception at 6 p.m., with the program set to start at 7 p.m. A Coaches’ panel and Silent Auction will be among the activities.

Each coach will choose a charity that will benefit from funds raised, and name a university MVP, who will be recognized during the program.

The charity chosen by Pough is Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the university MVP is former football standout Abraham Mack, a starter at safety during his playing days at SC State. The Pineland, SC native, who now makes his home in the Atlanta, GA area, is a longtime and active member of The STATE Club, the Bulldog Boosters, and has supported many athletic endeavors, according to Pough.