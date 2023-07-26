With practice set to begin Friday, SC State head football coach Buddy Pough met with members of the media Wednesday in Atlanta to discuss the Bulldogs opening game against Jackson State.

Both head coaches took part in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge press conference held at Georgia State University. While many remember these two teams playing in the 2021 Celebration Bowl, Pough said his team is just excited to get back on the field.

“We’re looking forward to getting this season going again,” Pough said. “It’s been a long time since we won a football game.”

SC State’s last victory came Oct. 22 at home against North Carolina Central. The Bulldogs dropped their last four conference games finishing the season 3-8 and 1-5 in MEAC play.

“I think our team will be motivated due to the disappointment of last season,” Pough said. “There’s an added rivalry playing a SWAC (Southwest Athletic Conference) team, but it could have been anyone on the other side of the field.”

Jackson State head coach TC Taylor is preparing for his first season as leader of the Tigers. He was promoted after Deion Sanders took the job at the University of Colorado. JSU had nearly 50 players leave via the transfer portal, but Taylor feels like he has a good group heading into the 2023 season.

“We lost a lot, but we brought a lot in,” Taylor said. “They all have one thing on their mind and that’s beginning and ending the season in Atlanta. The transfer portal has paid dividends for (JSU) in the past, and we feel like we’ve hit on some good players.”

With so many new players, Taylor said he was concerned about the makeup of the team but praised his strength and conditioning staff for bringing everyone together over the summer.

“The chemistry has been crazy,” Taylor said. “Many of the players were not on the roster the last time we played (SC State) but they still talk about the game, and want some payback. They’re fired up.”

Pough said the change-over poses a problem as his coaching staff tries to prepare a game plan for Jackson State.

“We have to look (at the game) from all different angles to figure out what (JSU) may do,” Pough said. “It’s hard to prepare for a team that you don’t know much about both with personnel and coaching. We’ll have to figure it out as we go.”

With practicing beginning, Pough said he wants to get back to the basics as the Bulldogs begin the 2023 season.

“We have to get good fundamentally, just doing the base things,” Pough said. “We want to have a good approach on both sides of the ball.”

The MEAC/SWAC Challenge will be played Saturday, Aug. 26 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and can be seen nationally on the ABC Network.