SC State head football coach Buddy Pough said there are increments of improvement as the Bulldogs prepare to face Georgia Tech Saturday in Atlanta.

“We were effectively able to run the football against Charlotte,” Pough said during his weekly press conference Monday. “We started to get to the point defensively where we can get some stops.”

Of Charlotte’s 11 possessions Saturday, SC State’s defense forced the 49ers to punt four times, had two interceptions and held for one field goal attempt.

“(Charlotte) had some success running the football, but it was more of a slow drip rather than a running stream,” Pough said. “The fact (defensive coordinator) Thomas Howard has gotten us as far as he has, in as quickly as he has, is a major accomplishment. I’m looking forward to seeing where we can be by the end of the preseason part of our schedule…before conference play.”

Pough was asked about the team’s continuing offensive struggles. SC State has scored a combined 10 points in its first two games. Redshirt freshman quarterback Andre Washington started Saturday against Charlotte, but finished with just six completions for 59 yards and an interception.

“It’s a little bit personnel and a little bit execution,” Pough said. “We’re playing a lot of freshmen, and all those new ingredients can make for a work in progress. It’s going to take a while for it to come together, but it has the possibility to be good down the road. We’re just have to suffer through it now.”

SC State had its opportunities Saturday against Charlotte with a couple chances inside the 49ers red zone. As the Bulldogs continue to work toward Saturday matchup with the Yellow Jackets, Pough said the focus will be on short yardage and goal line situations.

“That’s where we need to improve,” Pough said. “If we put together a few better series, with the opportunities we had, we might have had a chance to win that game. We’re still too predictable, but we’re working to try and fix it.”

With another FBS opponent on the horizon, Pough and his coaches are attempting to get the team to see the big picture, even after a loss.

“We tell them, you will benefit (from a loss) in the long run,” Pough said. “I think our guys understand the key (to playing these FBS opponents) is to try and show increments of improvement each week. We watch film and see we are doing thing better.”

South Carolina State is scheduled to face Georgia Tech Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. The game will be televised on the ACC Network Extra or ESPN+.