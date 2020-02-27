Porcher named to S.C. Football Hall of Fame; Spurrier another honoree

Former South Carolina State standout and All-Pro defensive end Robert Porcher has been selected for induction into South Carolina Football Hall of Fame in the class of 2020.
Other inductees are:
- Coach Steve Spurrier (University of Florida/head coach at University of South Carolina).
- Coach Art Baker (Sumter/Presbyterian College).
- Willie Scott (Newberry/University of South Carolina).
- Charlie Waters (North Augusta/Clemson University).
Pocher, a Mount Pleasant native, made history in 1992 when he became the first Bulldog player to be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. Porcher was selected by the Detroit Lions as the 26th overall pick.
You have free articles remaining.
In his 13-year career with the Lions (1992-2004), he led the team in sacks in eight seasons and earned three trips to the NFL Pro Bowl (1998, 2000 and 2002). Porcher retired in 2004 as Detroit's all-time sack leader.
Following his professional football career, Porcher became actively involved in the Detroit community. He currently has a foundation for cancer research and relief that raises thousands of dollars for programs at the University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center.
He was inducted into the South Carolina State Athletic Hall of Fame in 1998 and the Bulldogs retired his jersey (#94) in 2001. He was recently inducted into the Black College Football and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Hall of Fame in 2017.
The 2020 Enshrinement Ceremony is set for April 2 with a 6:30 p.m . start at the Hilton Greenville. S.C. State legendary head coach and SCFHOF Class of 2013 inductee Willie Jeffries will serve as the master of ceremonies.