After spending the last three seasons as head coach of the University of South Florida, Jeff Scott has returned to Clemson and plans to take a timeout from the coaching profession.

“Like Coach (Willie) Jeffries said … I got retired from South Florida, but my family and I are really happy to be back in South Carolina,” Scott told to Orangeburg Touchdown Club Thursday. “I said let’s move back home (to Clemson) and that’s where we are.”

Scott has coached football for more than 20 years, and has been around football as a coach’s son for 42 years. He is the son of former Clemson and South Carolina coach Brad Scott.

“Those last three years at Clemson, we were averaging 15 games a season, then you go to South Florida trying to turn a program around, it’s like being on a treadmill and running pretty fast,” Scott said. “Sometimes, just like in a game you just want to call that timeout, re-calibrate, re-focus and get re-energized. That’s what I’m looking at this year as, me stepping aside and spending some time with my family.”

Scott came to Clemson in 2008 as a graduate assistant, but soon took over coaching receivers when Dabo Swinney was named interim head coach halfway through the year. He would eventually become co-offensive coordinator and help the Tigers to a national championship.

“College football is in a transition period unlike any in my lifetime,” Scott said. “There’s a lot of changes going on (transfer portal, NIL, conference re-alignment and possible revenue sharing), and we are behind and need to catch up. The biggest question is how we can be true to who we are as a program, the things we stand for and still win at a high level.”

Scott touted the Clemson’s ability to win 10-plus games each year since 2011.

“It’s called sustainable success, and it’s what everyone is looking for,” Scott said. “When I’m asked about ‘the secret’ at Clemson I tell people that talent was important, but talent alone does not win. It takes talent plus culture. The things (Coach) Swinney started at the beginning have not changed in 15 years.”

Scott said the first key is communication followed by everyone having a common purpose. He continued that Clemson fostered a family atmosphere and each player had a genuine appreciation for everyone else on the team.

“It’s about trust and respect,” Scott said. “I know there’s a lot of talk about if Swinney and Clemson are falling behind, and I attribute that to a quote from George Washington Carver: ‘When you can do the common things of life in an uncommon way, you will command the attention of the world.’ When I think about the program at Clemson, we haven’t chased the newest thing, and will continue to find a way to do things in an uncommon way and still adjust to the changing landscape.”

Earlier in the meeting, the Touchdown Club recognized its Works Physical Therapy Players of the Week. This week’s players included Jamie Downing of Bamberg-Ehrhardt and Darion Stroman of Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.

The Orangeburg Touchdown is scheduled to meet Thursday with The Citadel head coach Maurice Drayton scheduled to speak before the Bulldogs face SC State next Saturday.