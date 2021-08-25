Orangeburg Touchdown Club kicks off with Thursday meeting

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club will begin its 20th year with a meeting on Thursday.

The meeting will be held at The Cinema at Orangeburg Mall. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with the meeting beginning at noon.

Tickets for non-members are $20 at the door. Lunch is catered by Buck Ridge Plantation.

All attendees are asked to wear a mask for the safety of members and guests.

Thursday speakers are high school coaches and S.C. State coach Buddy Pough and his staff. For a list of upcoming speakers, visit TheTandD.com and click on the Orangeburg Touchdown Club logo at the top of the home page.

High school players of the week will be recognized. The sponsor is The Works Physical Therapy.

A pick’em contest is held every week. The winner gets a $25 Chestnut Grill gift certificate.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0