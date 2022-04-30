NFL DRAFT: Rams pick SC State's Durant

After not being selected on the first two days of the NFL Draft, Decobie Durant's father presented him with a piece of paper.

"He gave me a mock draft that predicted me going with pick 142 to the Los Angeles Rams," Durant said.

Whether it was an omen, or a sign from above, Durant did hear his name called in the fourth round Saturday afternoon. Los Angeles...pick 142.

Durant said he watched the first two nights of the draft, and admitted it was stressful watching other players being picked ahead of him. Finally, at the end of the fourth round, Durant got the call.

"It was pretty casual," Durant said. "They asked me what I was doing, and I told them watching the draft. They said they were going to pick me with the 142nd pick that was getting ready to come up. When they finally called my name, it sounded like an amusement park in my house."

Durant said Los Angeles was one of the teams he had formal meetings with at South Carolina State. He is excited about going to the Super Champions and possibly learning from one of the best cornerbacks the game in Jalen Ramsey.

"Getting the chance to work alongside (Jalen Ramsey) is a great situation," Durant said. "Hopefully lining up on the other side of the field from him and competing. I just want to go out and produce every day."

Seven picks earlier, another HBCU defensive back Joshua Williams was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs. When Durant saw Williams come off the board, he knew his name would soon follow.

"I felt like today would be my day," Durant said. "When I saw (Kansas City) take Josh I knew that teams were going to start taking a chance with HBCU players."

With Durant and Williams selection in the fourth round the HBCUs now have as many drafted players (2) as they had all of the last two years (1).

Now that the draft is over, Durant said he is ready to get back to playing football. He said he leaves for Los Angeles May 14 and is expected to be on the West Coast until the end of June.

"I've never been to Los Angeles," Durant said. "Just let them know the 'Shark' is coming"

The Rams would later select Derion Kendrick who played defensive back at Clemson and finished his career with Georgia.

