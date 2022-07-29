MEAC MEDIA DAY: After big win, Pough sets eye on 2022 campaign

The Celebration Bowl was played over nine months ago, but South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough was still answering questions about it Friday at MEAC Media Day.

The Bulldogs defeated Jackson State in their first-ever appearance at the bowl. With the win, SC State claimed the HBCU national championship.

“I think (last year’s bowl win) brought some respect and notoriety to our team and school,” Pough said during an interview Friday. “We had a lot of people pulling for us, so you find out a lot about your fan base when you play in a game like that.”

The media and coaches picked South Carolina State to repeat as MEAC champions meaning they would earn a second-consecutive trip to Atlanta and postseason play. South Carolina State received all but one first place vote which went to North Carolina Central.

SC State defensive lineman Jeblonski Green was also tabbed the MEAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Green led the Bulldogs with 19.5 tackles for loss last season despite missing four games.

“Last year was special for our team because of what we had to overcome,” Pough said. “That Celebration Bowl may have been the crowning achievement in my coaching career.”

Injuries and losses piled up early for the Bulldogs during the 2021 season. After losing four of its first five games, SC State rallied to win five of their last six including five consecutive MEAC contests.

“Nothing really discouraged us,” Pough said. “I think we played our best two games (offensively and defensively) against Norfolk and Jackson State to end the year.”

Even with the accomplishments, Pough knows it’s time to turn the page on the 2021 season and begin focusing on being the hunted rather than the hunter.

“As a team, we have to get off that horse,” Pough said. “It’s hard to move on, but that’s our big chore right now. Everyone will be shooting at us, and we have to realize how much of a target is on our backs.”

With nine starters returning on offense and nine returning on defense, Pough said he expects this year’s team to be very similar to last year.

“We were young last season, hopefully this team will be a little further along,” Pough said. “We should be more developed and better in our execution.”

SC State’s main focus is to fill the void left by Zafir Kelly and Decobie Durant in the defensive backfield. Durant was selected as the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year and drafted in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

“We have some young guys that really came on this spring,” Pough said of the secondary. “Jemare Benjamin is a corner that is coming along, as well as Mike Brunson from Calhoun County.”

Pough said former safety Kendall Moultrie made the move to corner in the spring, and has played exceptionally well.

“(Kendall) got his opportunity, and it looks like he should have been playing corner all along,” Pough said.

Pough is entering his 21st season as head coach at South Carolina State. He has won eight MEAC championships and is expected to win a ninth this year. He was asked what made his program so successful.

“We teach the game the right way (at SC State),” Pough said. “(Our players) get a very good understanding of how to do things fundamentally. They take the time to develop on the weight room and learn what is expected to make it to the next level.”