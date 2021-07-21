MEAC Commissioner Dennis Thomas retiring

NORFOLK, Va. -- Dr. Dennis E. Thomas, who has completed his 19th year as commissioner of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, announced Wednesday that he is retiring in December.

Thomas is the longest-tenured commissioner in the 50-year history of the MEAC. The Council of Presidents and Chancellors will conduct a national search for a successor, which will begin immediately.

As the MEAC’s third full-time commissioner, Thomas's leadership was instrumental in helping the conference ascend to national prominence on the athletic field and in the classroom.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as commissioner of the MEAC for almost 20 years,” Thomas said. “But first, I must pay homage to my parents, Russell and Marjorie Thomas, for setting the direction, expectation and accountability for my brothers, sisters, and myself. Without their guidance, discipline, and unconditional love, I would dare to think the path I would have taken. The accomplishments and recognition achieved by the conference during this time could not have been possible without the incredible support of our member institutions and everyone associated with the MEAC.