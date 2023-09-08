Lake City High School athletics director Matt Apicella made a special presentation at the Orangeburg Touchdown Club Thursday.

He expressed his gratitude to South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough and his staff after they came to the aid of four Lake City players that were involved in a collision on the way from a prospect camp in Orangeburg.

Apicella thanked the coaches for being with the players at the hospital as he and the players’ parents made their way from Lake City. The AD also gave an update on Lake City head coach Ronnie Baker, who remains in the hospital after suffering multiple broken bones in the collision.

He said Baker was able to make eye contact with him and thanked him for coming to see him.

“God has his hands on (Coach) Baker,” Apicella said. “And God puts people like Buddy Pough and his staff in our lives for a reason. I just want to say thank you for everything, not only for our Lake City players, but for kids all over the state.”

Each of the four players sent a video thanking Pough and his staff for what they did following the accident. Apicella said three of the four players have returned to the field while the fourth was forced to have surgery that cut short his season.

Later in the meeting, Newberry head football coach Todd Knight talked about developing relationships and how that has helped him succeed with the Wolves.

Last season, Knight led Newberry to a second consecutive South Atlantic Conference championship.

“Our consistency comes from the relationship we have with our kids,” Knight said. “There will be good days and bad days, but those relationships will stick through them.”

He also talked about the relationships he has with his coaching staff.

“It’s important to put together a really good staff, and that doesn’t always means X’s and O’s,” Knight said. “I want to have a group of guys that I can get along with. When the kids see the staff getting along, then they all get along. It’s about winning the locker room, which will translate to wins on the field.”

When recruiting, Knight said he and his staff are focused on in-state kids. He talked about the relationships he’s built with high school football coaches in South Carolina.

“Those relationships are huge,” Knight said. “We want to develop, teach our system, have him grow with us and eventually we will win with him down the road. That’s where we’re going to spend our money, we’re going to visit every high school in the state.”

In addition to relationships, Knight gave some advice to the high school players in attendance. It was three things he learned in a speech given by New England head football coach Bill Belichick.

“First, you have to get over yourself,” Knight said. “You play a team sport, and that team helped you get to where you are. Second, work you tail off. Make your coaches chase you off the field. Finally, we’re all climbing the same mountain, whether its athletics or business, so help someone along the way. If you help someone, I promise it will come back to you.”

Knight concluded the meeting speaking of his relationship with Pough.

“I just want to say thank you,” Knight said as he turned to Pough. “Of my 15 years, I’ve probably come (to the Touchdown Club) 13 times. I came as a rookie head coach, right out of the gate, it was my first speaking engagement and I was shaking. I just want to say thank you for what you’ve done for football in the state and what you’ve done for me personally. I respect you and wish you all the luck in the world.”

Due to last week’s meeting being canceled amid a storm threat, the Touchdown Club honored two sets of Players of the Week sponsored by The Works Physical Therapy.

The Offensive Players of the Week were Denmark-Olar’s Terance Hinton and Calhoun County’s Ahmir Smith. The Defensive Players of the Week were Edisto’s Hunter Judy and Orangeburg Prep’s Brayden Gramling.

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club will meet Thursday, Sept. 14 with special guest speaker Jeff Scott.