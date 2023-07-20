While the field inside South Carolina State University’s Oliver C. Dawson Stadium has long been named to honor iconic football Coach Willie E. Jeffries, the turf did not reflect that.

Jeffries’ name sits on the skyboxes behind the home bleachers underneath the stadium's name. As of Wednesday’s installation, it’s also embedded in the turf, leaving no doubt about where the action is happening on the gridiron.

The label will be front and center for the home crowd and the TV cameras.

The Bulldogs will begin their 2023 home football games Sept. 23 against The Citadel. Home games also are set for Oct. 7, Oct 14, Oct. 21, Nov. 4, and Nov. 11.

The season kicks off Aug. 26 against Jackson State in Atlanta, Georgia.