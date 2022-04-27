'I was built for this moment,' SCSU's Durant says

Underdog.

It's a role Decobie Durant has embraced since failing to garner much recruiting attention coming out of Lamar High School.

It's a role he continued to develop after eventually enrolling in prep school, having his time cut short and being forced to come home and work at FedEx.

It's a role that flourished once he earned a preferred walk-on spot at SC State and was forced to sit out the entire 2017 season.

It's a role he perfected after being named MEAC Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Game at the 2021 Celebration Bowl.

Because of that underdog mentality, Durant is expected to hear his name called during the 2022 NFL Draft that begins Thursday night in Las Vegas.

"I was built for this moment," Durant said Wednesday. "From Day One I feel I was destined to be where I am. The adversity humbled me early in my career, but it was how I handled the adversity and continued to push through that has me here."

Durant said he never lost hope, and knew he had to stay the course.

"I didn't want to give up, or be another statistic of the wasted talent from my hometown," Durant said. "I wanted to continue to push forward and be an inspiration."

While preparing for the draft, Durant became one of the faces of HBCU football. After being shut out last year, HBCUs have produced a number of draft-eligible prospects for this year's draft.

"Guys like Markquese Bell (Florida A&M), Aqeel Glass (Alabama A&M) and Joshua Williams (Fayetteville State), we know we have a great opportunity to take up the torch for HBCU football. We hope to give the guys following us a better opportunity."

Durant said he doesn't feel any extra pressure representing HBCU football.

"This is the same thing when I came to SC State," Durant said. "I'm the underdog. I'm going back to square one but I'm going to carry that chip on my shoulder until I prove myself and show that I can play and produce every week. I'm not going to stop until I get that gold jacket around my shoulders. I'm shooting for the stars."

Durant said he has enjoyed the draft process and has benefited from networking with NFL coaches and players.

"Reaching out to current NFL players that I'm working out with and former SC State players, they have really shown me the ropes," Durant said.

If Durant is picked, he will be the first SC State player selected in the NFL Draft since 2018 when Darius Leonard was selected in the second round by the Indianapolis Colts. Durant said he expects to be picked somewhere between the third and fifth round.

Durant may not be the only SC State player selected over the weekend. Former defensive back Zafir Kelly has garnered attention from NFL scouts, along with linebacker Chad Gilchrist and receiver Will Vereen.

"This HBCU legacy, the history we're about to make, wouldn't happen without Chad, Zafir or Will," Durant said. "They don't get talked about as much, but without them pushing me, I wouldn't be where I am now. It's been special, building relationships with them. Every time I talk with scouts, they always ask me questions about those guys."

The last time two SC State players were taken in the same draft was 2016 when Javon Hargrave and Temarrick Hemingway were selected.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday with the first round followed by rounds two and three on Friday. The last four rounds are Saturday.

