Former South Carolina State standout Javon Hargrave had a chance to meet with the San Francisco media after signing a four-year $84 million free agent contract to join the 49ers.

Hargrave was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft. He was later traded to Philadelphia, where he helped lead the Eagles to this year's NFC Championship and a spot in the Super Bowl.

Hargrave said he was nervous about entering free agency and was surprised when he heard San Francisco had made an offer.

"I couldn't believe it when I heard from (San Francisco)," Hargrave said. "Sometimes, when you're trying to go get the money, you have to go to a team in rebuild mode. Now, I get the chance to go to a team that was in the NFC Championship (last season). This feels like the perfect situation."

Hargrave said there were a few other teams that made offers, but San Francisco was the best opportunity to get back to the Super Bowl.

"I'm praying I get a chance to get back to the Big Dance," Hargrave joked.

At South Carolina State, Hargrave was a two-time MEAC Defensive Player of the Year. He said SC State shaped the way he played and gave him the confidence that he could compete at the NFL level.

"Coming out of high school, SC State was my only offer," Hargrave said. "I wasn't a five-star, I was a zero stars. From that day I had a chip on my shoulder, my only goal was to get drafted. I envisioned I could play on this level. It still feels surreal, just seeing how far the career has gone. I'm ready to get to work and take it to the next level."

Current San Francisco defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead reached out to Hargrave once he signed his contract. He said the two current 49ers were excited to have him be a part of the defense.

"I haven't learned much of the scheme, but just hearing from the players, they do a lot of similar things (as Philadelphia)," Hargrave said. "I think the main thing is just being disruptive in the run game and the pass game. The trenches is where you start, I'm just trying to put my head down and get to work."