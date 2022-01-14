Funeral for SC State Hall of Famer Tyrone Caldwell Set

Funeral services for South Carolina State Hall of Famer Tyrone Caldwell will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 3 p.m. at M.J. Edwards Funeral Home’s Stage Road Chapel, 4445 State Road, Memphis, Tennessee.Caldwell, 74, died Jan. 4 in Memphis.

A defensive standout for the Bulldogs during his undergraduate years (1966-69), Caldwell earned All-SIAC honors three seasons, playing at both defensive end and defensive tackle. Following his SC State career, he was signed as a free agent by the San Diego Chargers of the National Football League.

After a brief professional career, he coached football on the high school and collegiate levels. On the collegiate level, Caldwell served as head football coach at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in 1979 after one season (1978) as defensive coordinator. He compiled a 3-7-1 record at UMES and was the school’s last head coach as the Hawks discontinued their football program after the 1979 campaign.

Caldwell was inducted into the SCSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1998 and named to the Bulldog Centennial Football (1907-2007) Team in 2007.

Expressions of condolences may be sent to the funeral home or to Caldwell’s widow, Mrs. Barbara Caldwell, 4481 Langford Drive, Memphis, TN 38128.

