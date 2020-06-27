Former SC State standout Darius Leonard says he was racially profiled at Florence restaurant

"He said a white guy said that we were verbally abusing him, talking trash to him and it was a lie. We got kicked out of Chipotle because of that. They said they were going to call the police. That's what being black in America is right now. Us not doing anything wrong, going out to eat with our family, trying to spend some quality time, and you can't enjoy eating anymore. We're talking about Black Lives Matter, and for a guy to look at us and lie and laugh in our face as we walk out; ...that's the white privilege we're talking about. You are wondering why all the protests are going on right now. We are tired of this. We're not saying black lives are the only thing that matters, no. We're saying we want to be treated equally. Just sit down and eat without being bothered."