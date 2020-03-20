Former Gamecock inks with Panthers, SC State's Hamilton signs with Chiefs

Hamilton played his high school football at Strom Thurmond in Johnston prior to playing cornerback and key spots on special teams for the Bulldogs in Orangeburg.

From all indications, the Chiefs plan to use Hamilton as a gunner on special teams, a position he has played for the Giants and the Raiders.

According to his representative agency Rosenhaus Sports, Hamilton turned down more money in contract offers from other teams to sign with the Chiefs.

Gurley back home in

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Georgia with Falcons

Todd Gurley didn't wait long to find his new NFL home.

The Atlanta Falcons didn't wait long to celebrate the deal.

“WE GOT HIM,” the Falcons exclaimed on their Twitter account early Friday, soon after news emerged of Gurley's one-year, $6 million deal with the Falcons.

The agreement was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the deal. The person confirmed the agreement on condition of anonymity because the deal will not be official until Gurley passes a physical. The league isn’t allowing players to report to new teams immediately for those physicals during the coronavirus pandemic.