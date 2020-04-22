DID YOU SEE?: Leaving MEAC behind: N.C. A&T’s departure sparks intense debate, agreement that exit will hurt

"We will always have a place in our hearts for the MEAC, and we look forward to what the new conference will make possible for the Aggies.”

One of the reasons cited for exiting the MEAC by N.C. A&T officials – specifically Aggie athletics director Earl Hilton – was travel costs. The league, with its current alignment of 11 full-time schools – including nine with football programs – grace the Eastern Seaboard, stretching from Florida to Delaware. While the Big South, currently with 11 full-time members also, has just eight football programs, and is geographically located mostly in three states, including both Carolinas and Virginia.

Despite perceived savings in travel costs, Hilton, expressed some concerns about other challenges the Aggies may face due to the move to the Big South.

“It’s scary,” the Aggie AD is quoted saying in an edition of ESPN’s The Undefeated. “It’s a bit unsettling, a bit unnerving, but A&T has a history of being unsettling… we look for ways to push boundaries, to move the needle, to go places we weren’t expected to go and be not what other people define us to be, but who we say we are.”

Um, OK.