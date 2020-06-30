COMMENTARY: Now or never for the MEAC; Conference has problem with loss of 3 key members

But then North Carolina A&T announced in February that it was also leaving to join the Big South, beginning in the 2021-22 season. Proper protocol was taken by A&T, but the whole HBCU world was in an uproar. Many questioned why N.C. A&T would leave the MEAC, an HBCU conference, for the Big South, a conference with only one HBCU.

That uproar was much different than for Hampton and, in some respects, rightfully so. Aggies support A&T athletics as a whole. Plus, A&T had become the standard in athletics in the MEAC: a growing track and field program, a solid baseball program, a very good women’s basketball program, and a men’s basketball program that is now one of the better ones in the league. Not to mention a dominant football program, winning four of the last five Celebration Bowls and being named HBCU national champions four of the last five seasons.

That was a big loss for the MEAC. But the MEAC could weather that storm, too. The MEAC shortly thereafter released a statement which said, in part, “... the current makeup of MEAC member institutions are united to remain viable and sustainable Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) conference and are committed to academic and athletic excellence for our students and student-athletes.”

MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis Thomas echoed that to me on BOXTOROW a month later.