Bulldogs vs. Aggies: Intense rivalry, MEAC supremacy

Memorable battles

By the time the two teams had their first MEAC matchup in 1971, which ended in a 0-0 tie, the Aggies were running away with the series with a 7-1-1 advantage. It was the first of two ties in three years between the two teams who fought to a 14-all deadlock in 1973, a game that some incredulous rumors said was fixed by Bulldog coach Willie Jeffries and Aggie head coach Hornsby Howell, his friend and mentor. Howell gave Jeffries his first college coaching job.

By the time the league attained its Division I status in 1980, the Bulldogs had closed the gap against the Aggies. N.C. A&T still led the rivalry 9-7-2, but had recorded only one victory in the series since 1972, as S.C. State was gaining traction in the rivalry, with N.C. A&T compiling only a 2-6-1 worksheet during the period.

One of the two Aggie wins during the span was a 15-14 controversial triumph in Greensboro in 1976, an outcome that is still debated today. The Aggie victory spoiled what would have been a perfect season for S.C. State and Jeffries, who formerly worked as an assistant for N.C. A&T on Howell's staff. The Bulldogs finished the year 10-1 — including a 26-10 win over Norfolk State in the Bicentennial Bowl — and were declared National Black Champions.