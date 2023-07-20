The BOXTOROW preseason HBCU football coaches poll was released Wednesday with North Carolina Central sitting in the top spot after collecting 16 first-place votes.

The Eagles finished last season with a 10-2 record including a win over Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl. With the win, NCCU claimed the HBCU national championship, it’s first since 2006.

2022 BOXTOROW Impact Player of the Year quarterback Davis Richard returns for the Eagles after he . 15-of-20 passes for 175 yards, no interceptions and rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns in the victory over JSU. Richard finished the season sixth in FCS in points responsible for per game (20.3), 10th in FCS in total offense (287.4), and was 13th in FCS in pass efficiency.

The coaches expect a strong year from the Southwest Athletic Conference as seven of the Top 10 teams are ranked in the preseason poll. Florida A&M enters the year ranked second and received three first-place votes.

Other SWAC teams include: Jackson State (third), Southern (fifth), Prairie View A&M (sixth), Alabama State (eighth), Alcorn State (ninth) and Texas Southern (tenth).

The only other MEAC school represented is Howard at No. 7.

South Carolina State is listed in the others receiving votes category.

MEAC Media Days are scheduled for Friday, July 21 in Norfolk. The preseason order of finish along with preseason Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year will be named and preseason All-MEAC teams.