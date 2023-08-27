It was a much different atmosphere in Atlanta Saturday night as Jackson State defeated South Carolina State 37-7 in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

“(Jackson State) played really well, and I thought they had a great plan against us,” Pough said following the game. “We did not coach or play very well. We have two new coordinators, and it hasn’t quite come together.”

Two years ago, at the Celebration Bowl, Deion Sanders led JSU into Atlanta for a coronation, but SC State upset the Tigers 31-10 to capture the HBCU national championship.

Jackson State brought a much different team to Center Parc Stadium Saturday, literally carrying 70 new players that entered the program.

“It was a great job tonight from our football team,” Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor said. “They came out and set the tone early. We talked about this moment back in the spring, about what we wanted this game to look like. They grinded this summer, and came out this evening and put it all together.”

It was a continuation of last year’s struggles as South Carolina State’s offense sputtered against a more physical Jackson State defense.

“From the first drive, we just didn’t execute,” SC State quarterback Corey Fields said after the game. “The plays were there, for me, I missed a couple of throws that I should have made.”

Fields finished the game completing 5-of-17 passes for 59 yards. He tossed a touchdown and an interception. The Bulldogs showed signs of running the football, but were unable to sustain drives against the Tigers. SC State had eight different players carry the ball led by Jawarn Howell who finished with 24 yards on eight carries.

“We have lots of work to do,” Pough said. “It was the coach’s fault, me as much as anybody. I’m not going to drop this (in the player’s laps). The offense was not very diverse, but what they really did that hurt us was they played a lot tougher coverage (on defense) than we had seen in practice. They did a nice job of leveraging us and giving us a hard time.”

Former South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown was named Most Valuable Player after completing 25-of-29 passes for a record-setting 363 yards and three touchdowns. Brown transferred into Jackson State from Virginia Tech.

“I’m very comfortable with the offense, it’s something I’ve been a part of since the spring,” Brown said. “My confidence level is through the roof just because I have playmakers around me, and if I get them the ball they will make me look good.”

Former Wofford standout Irv Mulligan led the Tigers with 90 yards rushing and a touchdown. He played at Whale Branch High School in Beaufort.

“We still have a long way to go,” Taylor said. “I’m very excited about where this team is right now, but I’m not going to allow this team to sit back and get complacent. This is just one of many…the sky’s the limit.”

SC State will try to re-group as they prepare for road trips to FBS Charlotte and Georgia Tech.

“I told our team that they had to stick together, and work with (coaches) to get ourselves better,” Pough said. “I’m not really surprised with how it went (tonight), at this point we’re just looking forward to see where we go from here.”