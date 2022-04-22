Bulldogs honored in ring ceremony

The South Carolina State football team celebrated its 2021 national championship season Friday with a black-tie gala at the Smith-Middleton-Hamilton gymnasium.

The Bulldogs entered the gym in matching suits provided by NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan. Strahan has a clothing collection through Men's Warehouse, and each one of the players and coaches were fitted for their suits earlier this week.

After walking in, each player stopped at a table in the back to pick up their national championship rings before taking their seats. Former Bulldogs Robert Porcher and Darius Leonard greeted the team with comments from the podium.

Later in the evening, assistant coaches and former SCSU standouts presented MVP trophies for each position and named the offensive and defensive MVPs for the 2021 season.

Receiver Shaq Davis was named the offensive MVP while defensive lineman Jablonski Green was named defensive MVP.

After being welcomed to the stage by head coach emeritus Willie Jeffries, current SC State head coach Buddy Pough introduced his assistant coaches and talked about the 2021 season.

"It was a great year, we were 10-6," Pough said after alluding to the 3-1 spring season the Bulldogs went through last year. "We were going to be 9-7, at the point where we had to beat Norfolk (State). We were 5-5 entering that game and on the verge of being 5-6 going to the Celebration Bowl. I was scared because Norfolk was really good, but I'm so proud of this football team because they refused to allow Norfolk to beat us. Our offensive line wore (them) out and Shaq had a great day."

Pough said that win over the Spartans propelled the Bulldogs to a Celebration Bowl victory over Jackson State. He called it one of the biggest wins in school history.

Pough recognized 15 players that were named to one of the All-MEAC teams and pointed out that 12 would be returning for the 2022 season.

As the evening came to a close, SC State athletics director Stacy Danley gave an update on the current R.I.S.E. campaign that came to an end Friday night. He said the goal in 2018 was to raise $1.78 million, but presented a check to the athletics department for $3 million.

The R.I.S.E Major Gift Initiatives fundraising efforts will go towards increased athletic scholarship funding, major upgrades to track facility and new turf playing surface for the football team on Willie E. Jeffries Field inside Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.

SC State interim president Alexander Conyers had the last word Friday, and he thanked the SCSU football team for their accomplishment last season.

"This team provided the booster for the community and the state," Conyers said. "You were an inspiration to a generation of graduates, friends and supporters. I remember asking you guys back in August to stretch just a little bit beyond tenacity and reach for domination not only on the field, but in the classroom. You have done that."

As Conyers finished his remarks he left the group with four simple words.

"Let's Run It Back!"

