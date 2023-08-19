South Carolina State football met with the media Saturday as they prepare for next week’s season opener against Jackson State in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs took the opportunity to take this year’s team picture, which many hope will be framed along with the other 18 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship that have come before.

“We’re focused on team success,” SC State running back Tyler Smith said Saturday. “When one of us succeeds, we all succeed.”

All-MEAC defensive lineman Patrick Godbolt said his goal is to start and the end the season in Atlanta. He hopes the Bulldogs can re-claim the MEAC championship and make another run at the Celebration Bowl.

SC State finished the 2022 season with a 3-8 record including losing its last four games in conference play. Head coach Buddy Pough said it was a surprise at the way last season ended.

“If you would have told me that after winning the North Carolina Central game, that we wouldn’t win another game…that was a painful experience,” Pough said. “I tell you, I don’t want to experience that ever again. We’re excited to get up and running again, it’s been a long time since we won a game.”

Pough also talked about the attitude shift in his team entering the 2023 season.

“You can feel a change in the culture,” Pough said. “The guys understand we have a little bit different opportunity compared to last year. We came into (last year) on a high, thought we were big stuff, but coming from where we are coming from…it’s a big difference. We have our work cut out for us, so what happened last year doesn’t happen again.”

SC State opens the 2023 season Saturday, Aug. 26 in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge against Jackson State University. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and will be televised on ABC Network.