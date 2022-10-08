Bulldog fans enjoy tailgating at home opener

South Carolina State‘s home opener had an environment of fun and festivities for those in participation.

To coincide with youth day, the defending HBCU national champs welcomed their fans back onto campus. For tailgater, Devin Robinson, it was apparent from the beginning that it would be an electric day for the fans.

“We just got here but I can tell you that the atmosphere’s returning. We got some good things going on, and we just trying to, you know, take it all in, enjoy the festivities,” Devin Robinson said.

To add to that, Davitte Richardson is enjoying seeing people being with each other during the festivities.

“A family friendly environment just great. I love to see everybody just come together for an exciting game,” Richardson said.

Youth day for many is an opportunity for a community to grow. For some, it’s an opportunity for kids to get out and have a fun time.

“That’s what it’s all about, they get out here and enjoy the atmosphere and then one day, start out as junior bulldogs and next thing you know full-fledged bulldogs,” Robinson said.

“I love to see all the children come in, you know, just out here to experience what the college life could possibly be for them,” Richardson said.

“Right now with everything going on, the children definitely needed a positive environment to be in,” Richardson said.

Many people are excited for the rest of the team’s season. The Bulldogs are starting the home stretch with their game against Florida A&M. Fans are looking for a strong title defense knowing that they have a target on their backs as champions.

“We wear that badge on our chest all year and dare somebody to take it off,” Robinson said.

“You always have a lot of emotions when you lose a few, but we were in the same situation last year, and look at God,” Robinson said.

“They’re bringing back almost the same team. You know, we lost a couple of guys, and one guy went to the pros. He was exceptional; now they’ve brought a good team back. I think their expectations are high, ours certainly is, so it’s anxious to see them get started here at home,” Michael Beauford said.

“FAMU kind of beat us pretty good last year down in Tallahassee, but I think we’re going to get our revenge today. I think today is our day,” Beauford said.

With a new season, come new electronics for the Bulldogs. They’ve installed an $800,000 dollar Daktronics scoreboard. It is 30 ft. wide, 53 ft. wide. It makes its debut today as South Carolina State fans are saying that it is symbolic of the university’s growth.

“We got some great things happening. You appreciate (President) Conyers for doing an outstanding job with his leadership already. We know he can continue to do great things if he’s given time and support,” Robinson said.

“I’m excited to hear that the president and everyone in leadership positions are former S.C. State graduates, because that’s very important. They will have the school at heart and will definitely do great things for the university,” Richardson said.

Even the growth of the university was noticed by fans of the opposition Florida A&M.

“It’s great, we know that they had some issues in the past, and we were rooting for them because we all in this together. This is a great football rivalry, and South Carolina State is an HBCU, and we all have to support each other,” Tommy Mitchell said.

South Carolina State will play in their second home game next week against Virginia Union-Lynchburg. That’ll be homecoming for the Bulldogs’. After that, they’ll begin conference play against North Carolina Central.