Ayers injects enthusiasm into Orangeburg Touchdown Club

“We had kids behind the line, kids in front of the line,” Ayers said. “We ran those drills until you understood that you would start with your hand on the line. Sometimes it would take six or seven attempts.”

In Ayers' first season, the Terriers were 5-5. The next season they improved to 6-5. By the third year, Wofford was back in the national playoffs.

Ayers, who led the Terriers for more than three decades, told the group Thursday he gets emotional about the game of football and the players he has coached.

“Basically, they’re my sons,” Ayers said. “I have over 1,000 of them and the thing that I know is this, as a parent you have to coach them hard. There’s a lot of kids out there that aren’t willing to put their hand on the line. Then, the next thing you know you get that dreaded phone call and your heart gets broken.”

Ayers said he wanted the group gathered Thursday to feel his passion, his love and his heart. In closing, Ayers led the group with some self-talk.