Durant turns heads at NFL Combine

DeCobie Durant said he turned some heads Sunday at the NFL Combine after running a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash, the fifth fastest time among cornerbacks.

The former SC State standout said most officials expected him to run in the 4.5 to 4.6 range.

“I had the mindset I was going to run in the 4.3 range,” Durant said Tuesday during an interview. “I’m thankful for my trainer, Yo Murphy, out of Tampa. When I came to him, he changed my whole running form. He made me more explosive out of the block.”

Murphy has trained a number of potential NFL Draft picks including last year’s Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith out of Alabama.

“(The Combine), being around guys from different schools, coaches, scouts, GMs and other trainers was a great experience,” Durant said. “It’s also a lot of hurry up and wait.”

Durant said he got to Indianapolis Thursday, but cornerbacks were not scheduled to work out until Sunday. He said those first few days were spent getting to meet new people and having MRIs, X-Rays and other physical tests performed.

“I had some informal interviews with different teams prior to the workouts,” Durant said. “It’s a blessing to be able to go out and showcase my skills. God opening that door not only helps me, but helps to get more eyes on (HBCU) players.”

Durant was one of four HBCU players participating at this year’s combine. This year’s event had a total of 324 prospects, most coming from the Power Five conferences.

“Having that spotlight, and performing the way I did, shows it doesn’t matter what school you come from,” Durant said.

After running the 40-yard dash, Durant participated in the defensive back drills.

“I wasn’t worried about the drills,” Durant said. “That’s something I’ve been doing all my life. I had the mindset that I was the best cornerback out there, and my drills showed that. I was fluid, no false steps, no stumbling and I can catch the football.”

Durant said feedback was minimal, but mostly positive from coaches and scouts that watched his workout.

NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein wrote: Durant may be undersized, but he plays with tremendous confidence and competitiveness. He will have issues against bigger slot targets from time to time, but proved his ability against receivers of all sizes against Clemson. He plays with good foot quickness and above-average ball skills to attack the throw.

Overall, Zierlein profiled Durant as a Day 3 selection in the NFL Draft, mainly due to his size, but said it would not be a surprise to see him outperform his draft slotting.

Durant choose not to do the bench press, vertical leap and cone drills in Indianapolis. He will perform those drills at the University of South Carolina’s Pro Day being held Thursday, March 17.

“I didn’t do them at the combine because they were after the 40-yard dash and the defensive back drills,” Durant said. “My legs were still tight, and I wanted to be able to get the best numbers possible.”

Durant is currently training in Tampa and will make his way back to South Carolina this weekend before taking part in the Pro Day in Columbia.

