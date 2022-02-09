Durant officially invited to NFL Combine

South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant will get another chance to showcase his skills in front of NFL scouts and GMs at the 2022 NFL Combine.

Durant is one of 324 draft-eligible prospects invited to participate at the event held March 1 through March 7 in Indianapolis.

“It means a lot to be selected, especially coming from a small town like Lamar,” Durant said Wednesday. “I’m blessed to be able to have this opportunity to show people what I can do against players from Power Five schools.”

Durant, who was named MEAC Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-American honors, recently participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl game in Las Vegas. He spent a week making an impression on scouts with the way he plays.

“(The scouts) told me to just continue to be the guy that I am,” Durant said about his evaluation. “They liked that I have a dog mentality. This is just another chance to prove myself and improve my draft stock.”

Durant said the invite comes as a relief as he first heard about the invitations when he arrived in Las Vegas for the all-star game. With everything official, he said he can concentrate on getting better.

“I’m working on my weight right now,” Durant said. “I’m at 180 (pounds) but I would like to be up around 185 when I get to the combine. I’ve also been working on the 40-yard dash. I think scouts are going to want to see me run.”

In addition to the physical, Durant is getting some help to prepare for the mental side of the combine. He said he talks with his cousin, former Clemson standout Michael Hamlin, who went through the process in 2009.

“(Michael) is helping me prepare for the tests I have to take and the interviews with NFL scouts,” Durant said.

Hamlin was a fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2009 and spent three years in the NFL with four different teams.

Durant will be one of 61 defensive backs participating at the combine, and will be joined by some familiar names from HBCUs. In total four players from HBCU’s were invited to take part in this year’s combine, including defensive backs Joshua Williams (Fayetteville State) and Markquese Bell (Florida A&M), and Southern offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0