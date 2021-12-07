Durant adds his name to list of Bulldog greats

South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant is the 2021 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

"It's a blessing (receiving this award)," Durant said Tuesday. "It's overwhelming, something I have dreamed about for a long time. This is just a different kind of feeling."

Prior to the season, Durant was named an FCS All-American.

Durant finished the year with 37 total tackles (29 solo), and led the MEAC in passes defended with 14. He finished second in the league in the interceptions with three including two against nationally ranked Clemson.

"Decobie is a tough player," SC State head coach Buddy Pough said. "He has the mentality of defensive lineman, and will go out and tackle you, but he plays in the secondary. He's well-deserving of the award."

Early in the season, opposing offenses began to tailor their schemes away from Durant. The senior DB said it could become stressful at times as quarterbacks continued to throw away from his side of the field.

"My job was to try and take a receiver out of the game," Durant said. "I knew we had playmakers all over the field, and I trusted in my teammates."

Durant becomes the 15th SC State player to received the honor, and first since current Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard won back-to-back awards in 2016 and 2017.

"This means a lot, to follow in the footsteps of guys like David Erby (2010), Joe Thomas (2013), Javon Hargrave (2014, 15) and Darius Leonard," Durant said. "It's an honor to bring this award back to (SC) State. I think my teammates are more excited than I am."

"He's another addition to the string of these guys defensively who win this award," Pough said. It's become kind of a tradition."

Durant said he is ready to get back to Orangeburg where the Bulldogs are continuing to prepare for the Celebration Bowl against Jackson State.

"We're going to use this game to show the world we belong," Durant said. "We can't fall into the hype of what Jackson State brings, but it's a great opportunity to play against a head coach who played professionally as a defensive back."

That coach is Deion Sanders, who has led Jackson State to an 11-1 record and the school's first Southwest Athletic Conference championship since 2007.

"I feel like I have great ball skills, but if we want to beat Jackson State it's going to take everyone being ball hawks," Durant said. "All 11 of us on defense."

Norfolk quarterback Juwan Carter was named MEAC Offensive Player of the Year.

MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis E. Thomas said Carter and Durant represent the continuing legacy of stellar student-athletes that this conference has continually produced.

"The work they have done, as both students in the classroom and athletes on the football field, are a direct correlation to ideals taught by the institutions that they represent," Thomas said. "Congratulations are extended to them as they close out their college careers and take aim at what we know will be successful and productive lives."

Durant will return to Las Vegas in February to take part in the East-West Shrine game before preparing for the NFL Draft.

