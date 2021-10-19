Delaware State expecting another 'dogfight'

“MEAC teams are unbelievably good, they’re physical and South Carolina State is one of the most physical football teams in the conference. And Coach (Buddy) Pough, trust me, he’s going to have his kids prepared to play on Saturday. Regardless if it's fomecoming or a funeral, he’s going to have them ready.”

A win over the preseason favorite to win the conference title would help Delaware State get past a “big stop” on the “train” to Atlanta for the Celebration Bowl, according to Milstead. When asked about the team’s identity, Milstead compared them to a certain Stone Age cartoon character.

“We’re one of those Fred Flintstone teams that carry their lunch pail every day,” Milstead said. “We clock in at a certain time and we clock out. But we do the work and so, that’s where we are right now. I don’t think we have a bunch of heroes on our team or a bunch of people that would say that they’re pro prospects. We’re just a bunch of blue-collar guys that are trying to win a football game each and every week. We’re going to work really, really hard and pray that God blesses us on Saturday.”

Kickoff is 2 p.m. Saturday and the game will air on ESPN3.

Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. In 2014, he became sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle and The Dispatch-News in Lexington.

