Delaware State expecting another 'dogfight'

DOVER, Delaware -- As far as Delaware State head football coach Rod Milstead is concerned, “homecoming” is an afterthought to his team.
For all the on-campus pomp and circumstances expected this weekend, the Hornet players and coaching staff’s main focus is Saturday’s home opponent South Carolina State.
“Homecoming is for the alumni,” said Milstead during Monday’s Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Zoom press conference. “It’s not for the current football team. I’m a firm believer in that. Our goal is to go out there and win a football game and that’s all we care about. All the festivities, the concerts and all that other stuff, that won’t mean a hill of beans if we don’t win this football game.
"I’ve been on that side of the coin and that coin is horrible. Yes, it’s ‘homecoming’. Yes, there’s going to be a lot of people on campus. Yes, it’s going to be a festive week all week long. But our focus is always the game against South Carolina State and that is it.”
The Hornets have plenty of motivation for giving the Bulldogs their full attention. It’s the conference opener for Delaware State (3-3), which is coming off a bye week and riding a two-game winning streak.
There’s also the memories of two losses to S.C. State during the spring season. The 31-28 overtime loss at home in the second meeting to close out the spring burns as heavily in Milstead’s memory bank as those past matchups he had as an offensive guard for Delaware State lining up against S.C. State and future NFL players Robert Porcher and a future Cleveland Browns’ teammate the late Orlando Brown.
“The two fights we were in during the spring, they were dogfights,” Milstead said. “Both of them. The last one went into overtime. We had a chance to win it in regulation, but didn't do it, and then they ended up kicking a field goal (a 23-yarder by Dyson Roberts) in overtime to win it, and that was a heartbreaker for us. So we’re looking to kind of avenge that this week and go out and play with a different performance and, hopefully, get the win.”
This is also the 50th meeting between the two longtime MEAC members. S.C. State (2-4, 1-0) holds a 32-17 advantage and has won the last four meetings. Despite coming off a 56-6 rout of the University of Virginia/Lynchburg in which Delaware State scored a school-record 42 second-quarter points, Milstead has cautioned that his team will have much more formidable foes awaiting them in conference play, starting with S.C. State.
“MEAC teams are unbelievably good, they’re physical and South Carolina State is one of the most physical football teams in the conference. And Coach (Buddy) Pough, trust me, he’s going to have his kids prepared to play on Saturday. Regardless if it's fomecoming or a funeral, he’s going to have them ready.”
A win over the preseason favorite to win the conference title would help Delaware State get past a “big stop” on the “train” to Atlanta for the Celebration Bowl, according to Milstead. When asked about the team’s identity, Milstead compared them to a certain Stone Age cartoon character.
“We’re one of those Fred Flintstone teams that carry their lunch pail every day,” Milstead said. “We clock in at a certain time and we clock out. But we do the work and so, that’s where we are right now. I don’t think we have a bunch of heroes on our team or a bunch of people that would say that they’re pro prospects. We’re just a bunch of blue-collar guys that are trying to win a football game each and every week. We’re going to work really, really hard and pray that God blesses us on Saturday.”
Kickoff is 2 p.m. Saturday and the game will air on ESPN3.
Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. In 2014, he became sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle and The Dispatch-News in Lexington.
Game information
S.C. State (2-4, 1-0) at Delaware State (3-3)
2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23
TV/Radio: Watch on ESPN3 or listen 92.9 FM/1580 AM