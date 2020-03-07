COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Hicks Named To All-MEAC Rookie Team

NORFOLK, Va.—Freshman guard/forward Jayah Hicks was selected to the All-MEAC Rookie Team, the league announced.

Hicks (5-11, Fr.) a native of Wayne, Mich made a major impact for the Lady Bulldogs as a rookie appearing 25 games with 24 starts. The true freshman averaged 6.8 points and 4.6 rebounds along with 20 steals on the season. She averaged 28.8 minutes per game, while leading South Carolina State shooting 73.6 % from the free-throw line.

South Carolina State will play Howard in the opening round of the 2020 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament held March. 9th -14th in Norfolk, VA at the Scope Arena. Tip-off is Tuesday at 2 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lady Bulldogs post 6-1 win

DURHAM, N.C. —The South Carolina State women’s tennis captured their first league win of the season in a 6-1 victory over North Carolina Central Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs improve to 4-4 overall, 1-0 in the MEAC, while NCCU falls to 1-6 overall, 0-1 in the league.

SC State captured the doubles point early to take a 1-0 lead.

In singles action, SCSU won at the No.1, No. 2, No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 spots, while NCCU only win came at the No. 3 spot.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0