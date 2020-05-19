COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: SCSU softball players honored; Welcome Wednesdays at Claflin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lee featured on Welcome Wednesdays

Claflin University assistant athletics director Matisse Lee will be a featured panelist on Welcome Wednesdays with Claflin University's Admissions via Instagram on Wednesday, May 20. Lee will be featured alongside Claflin freshman recruiter Sodelene Laurent.

The Instagram live feature will run from 2-3 p.m. and can be accessed via the athletics Instagram page @claflin_athletics or admissions Instagram page @claflinadmissions.

Information for incoming freshman as well as information about athletics will be outlined during the hour-long discussion.

4 from SCSU softball honored

NORFOLK, Va. — The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has announced the 2020 Softball All-Academic Selections honoring 114 student-athletes from the conference’s 11 institutions who have achieved academic success during the 2019-20 academic year.

S.C. State honorees are Ja’Nautica Cohen, Alston Jenkins, Jada Lake and Daisha Simon.