COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: SCSU relay team sets new school record

SCSU relay team sets school record

The South Carolina State men’s 4x100-meter relay team finished with a time of 39.54 to set a new school record Saturday at the Gamecock Invitational in Columbia.

Waddell Rembert-Jett, Devin Brewington, Erick Hill and Brenton Shippy broke the previous record of 39.63 set in 2019.

“Our men’s 4x100 is starting to make noise nationally in the NCAA,” said head coach Jerod Wims. “(A time of) 39.54 is a great run on any level. I’m extremely proud of my guys and their motivation to be great. We hope that people will start to remember who we are. Our overall effort was outstanding considering the rainy conditions on Saturday.”

The team’s time is currently the fastest in the MEAC and ranks 11th nationally. SC State finished behind Virginia Tech and Ohio State.

Other top performances by the SC State men included Rembert-Jett, third in the 100 meters (10.44); Shippy, sixth in the 100 meters (10.59); Dexter Ratliff, fifth in the discus with a toss of 49.25m (161-07 ft.) and the number two mark in the league; Trey Felton, seventh in the 1500 meters (4:00.2), a personal record (PR) and the third-best finish overall at SC State; Brewington, 10th in the 400 meters (47.08), a PR which is number one in the MEAC and 48th nationally; and Jaden Barker, 14th in the 400 meters (49.25), a PR and fourth in the MEAC.

In the women’s competition, Jada Banks was fourth in the 1500 meters in a time of 4:46.23, tops in the MEAC; while SC State had four of the top 10 performers in the divisional 400 meters, including Angelica Frederick, who was first (59.19); Domonique Edmondson, fourth (59.60); Princess Vigilance, fifth (1:00.30) and Jasmaine Donovan, 10th (1:00.82). Ra’Necia Brown was 11th in the 400 meters Invite in a time of 50.90, eighth in the MEAC.

Howard sweeps Lady Bulldogs

The South Carolina State softball team traveled to Washington, D.C., where they were swept in a three-game series against Howard.

The Lady Bulldogs opened the series with a double-header Friday. In the first game, SC State rallied from a 6-0 deficit with a five-run third inning highlighted by a Brey Collins grand slam. Howard answered with seven runs over the last three innings to win 13-5.

In the second game, South Carolina State managed three hits and was shut out 8-0 by the Lady Bison. Makenzie McDaniel, Ja’Nautica Cohen and Marissa Marshall each had hits.

In the series finale, the Lady Bulldogs grabbed an early 4-2 lead after a three-run home run from Kyla Reeves. Howard was able to rally with five runs in the sixth and won 10-5.

SC State falls to 3-31 on the season and 2-13 in the MEAC. The Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to host Alabama State in a double-header Tuesday but it has been canceled. SCSU returns to MEAC play against Morgan State beginning with a double-header at home Saturday, April 23.

Claflin swept at Georgia College

The Claflin baseball team was swept by Georgia College over the weekend. The Panthers dropped a double-header (7-2, 10-1) Friday before being swept 8-5 Saturday.

In the first game, Malik Sadler had one of Claflin’s two hits and drove in both runs with a ninth inning single.

In the second game, Rufus Hurdle, Kobe Miller, Seth Joyner, Da’Avion Sumpter, Quinten Kinard, Malcolm Brown and DeShawnte Carraway each recorded one hit (all singles), but the Panthers left eight runners on base in the loss.

In the finale, Claflin out-hit Georgia College 14 to 9, but left 11 runners on base. The Panthers scored five runs over the final two innings, but the rally fell short. Sumpter led Claflin with three hits and an RBI. Miller, Joyner, Kinard and Joshua Cooper each had two hits while Cameron Mitchem had two RBIs.

Claflin falls to 3-23 on the season and 0-21 in the PBC. The Panthers are scheduled to face Benedict College in a midweek game Tuesday in Orangeburg and return to conference play with a three-game series at home against Flagler College beginning Friday.

WR Jenkins leaving Carolina

Wide receiver E.J. Jenkins, who spent one season with South Carolina football, announced his transfer from the program on Twitter Monday morning.

GamecockCentral.com reported that Jenkins will hit the transfer portal again after originally joining the Gamecocks out of the portal last spring from FCS St. Francis.

“First I’d like to thank God for presenting me the opportunity to experience being a Gamecock the past year,” Jenkins said in the Tweet. “I am truly blessed to meet new people that I can call family in my time at South Carolina. Thank you, Coach Beamer, Coach Stepp and the rest of the staff for allowing me to be a part of the 2021 season. Lastly, thank you Gamecock Nation for giving me the experience I would have dreamed of as a kid. There will always be love here. That being said, I will be entering the transfer portal. Thank you South Carolina. 13 out.”

Jenkins, who has one year of eligibility left, played in 12 games, making one start, and caught eight passes for 117 yards and a touchdown this past season.

Wednesday baseball

Carolina at Winthrop - 6 p.m.

Clemson at Georgia, 6 p.m.

