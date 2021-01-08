COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: S.C. State to allow limited attendance at MEAC hoops games

The 2025 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game will mark the 21st time that the Gamecocks and Hokies have played, but will be their first meeting since 1991.

3 Tigers earn All-America status

CLEMSON, S.C. — With the announcement of the 2020 Walter Camp All-America Team on Thursday, all five All-America teams recognized by the NCAA toward consensus status have been formally honored for the 2020 football season.

Three Clemson players earned at least one first- or second-team All-America selection, including running back Travis Etienne earning consensus All-America status as an All-Purpose/Athlete honoree.

Boston, Cooke in Wooden Top 25

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball sophomores Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke were named to the John R. Wooden Award presented by Wendy's Women's Midseason Top 25 Watch List. They are the Gamecocks' top two scorers this season and are two of the nine SEC entries on the list, more than any other conference.

6 Gamecocks honored by Phil Steele

Six University of South Carolina football players have been named to the All-SEC teams, according to Phil Steele.

Defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare led the Gamecock contingent by earning first-team honors. Running back Kevin Harris and wide receiver Shi Smith were named to the second-team unit. Offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson was the lone Gamecock on the third team, while tight end Nick Muse and linebacker Ernest Jones garnered spots on the fourth-team squad, according to Steele.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0