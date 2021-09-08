COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: S.C. State drops in HBCU football polls

The Lady Bulldogs finished sixth overall in the team competition.

Carolina SEC schedule announced

COLUMBIA -- The Southeastern Conference announced its women's basketball conference schedule, which tips off on Dec. 30.

Among its eight home games, South Carolina will host four of the six SEC teams that played in the 2021 NCAA Tournament and end the season playing four of its final six games on the road.

The Gamecocks will play home-and-home series with their regular partner Kentucky as well as against 2021 SEC Regular-Season Champion Texas A&M and WNIT Runner-Up Ole Miss. South Carolina's SEC slate includes seven games against teams that finished 2020-21 in the top 25 and eight games against 2021 NCAA Tournament teams.

For just the fourth time in the Dawn Staley era, South Carolina will open SEC action on the road, traveling to WNIT participant Missouri on the league's opening night (Dec. 30). The Gamecocks return home to open the series with Ole Miss on Sun., Jan. 2.

After three seasons in Greenville, S.C., the SEC Tournament returns to Nashville in 2022 with games starting on Wed., Mar. 2.

