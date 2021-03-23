COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: S.C. State 7th in football polls

With Alabama State knocking off previous No. 1 Jackson State 35-28 on Saturday, Alabama A&M was voted the top team in both the Boxtorow coaches and media polls released on Monday.
Jackson State had been atop the poll with the coaches and No. 2 with the media the last two weeks.
In the coaches poll, AAMU received 13 of 16 first-place votes. Alabama State received a first place vote and jumped from No. 9 last week to No. 6. No. 2 Arkansas-Pine Bluff received a first place vote and moved up two spots from last week after its dominating 48-21 victory over Grambling. No. 4 Southern was the other team that received a first place vote.
In the media poll, Alabama A&M shared first place votes with Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3) and Prairie View A&M (1), who are No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Alabama State jumped up six spots to No. 4, while Jackson State fell from the top spot to No. 6.
South Carolina is seventh in both polls, with the Bulldogs' next opponent being Alabama State on the road on April 3.
The Boxtorow HBCU FCS coaches poll and the media poll are administered by FROM THE PRESS BOX TO PRESS ROW. The coaches poll, in its 12th year is voted on by the HBCU Football Championship Subdivision coaches and the media poll, in its 14th year, is voted on by media members around the country who cover HBCU football.
Tennis teams sweep N.C. A&T
The South Carolina State men’s and women’s tennis teams posted a pair of victories over league rival North Carolina A&T State Sunday at the Hardeep Judge Tennis Center.
The Bulldogs (3-0) remain unbeaten and improved to 1-0 in MEAC play in a 6-1 victory over the Aggies. S.C. State captured the doubles play early on and dominated in singles action at the No. 2 spot with Marcelo Rodriguez Mojica def. Lopez (6-1, 6-1); Elyes Marouani def. Arduh (6-1,6-1) at the No. 3 spot; Omer Berk Gorgun def. Martino (6-2,6-2) at the No. 4 spot; Diego Arzaluz def. Ogundele (6-2, 6-1) at the No. 5 spot and Erwan Momo winning 6-1, 6-1 over Bacar at the No. 6 spot.
On the women’s side, the Lady Bulldogs (2-3 overall, 1-0 MEAC) won in doubles play 6-2.6-2. In singles actions the Rachida Berjane def. Hurtado (6-3, 6-0) at the No. 1 spot; Hind Semlali def. Robertson (6-2,6-2) at the No. 2 spot and Lasya Patnaik def. Jimenez 6-0, 6-1 at the No. 3 spot to earn the win.
ACCN to carry spring games
ESPN announced that Clemson's Spring Game on April 3 will air live on ACC Network at 1 p.m.
ACCN’s spring football coverage begins with Duke’s Spring Showcase on March 27 at 10 a.m., live from Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. Reigning ACC champion Clemson’s spring game follows the next weekend, while N.C. State and Florida State host their spring games at 1 and 5 p.m., respectively, on Saturday, April 10.
Saturday, April 17 features a doubleheader starting with Miami’s spring game at 11 a.m., followed by Pitt’s Blue-Gold Spring Game at 1 p.m. Georgia Tech is back under the lights at Bobby Dowd Stadium in Midtown Atlanta for its game on Friday, April 23 at 6 p.m., while Boston College and North Carolina anchor an action packed five weeks of spring football on Saturday, April 24.
This story includes reports from T&D Staff Writer Bradley Harris and S.C. State Sports Information Director Kendrick Lewis.