COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: S.C. State 7th in football polls

With Alabama State knocking off previous No. 1 Jackson State 35-28 on Saturday, Alabama A&M was voted the top team in both the Boxtorow coaches and media polls released on Monday.

Jackson State had been atop the poll with the coaches and No. 2 with the media the last two weeks.

In the coaches poll, AAMU received 13 of 16 first-place votes. Alabama State received a first place vote and jumped from No. 9 last week to No. 6. No. 2 Arkansas-Pine Bluff received a first place vote and moved up two spots from last week after its dominating 48-21 victory over Grambling. No. 4 Southern was the other team that received a first place vote.

In the media poll, Alabama A&M shared first place votes with Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3) and Prairie View A&M (1), who are No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Alabama State jumped up six spots to No. 4, while Jackson State fell from the top spot to No. 6.

South Carolina is seventh in both polls, with the Bulldogs' next opponent being Alabama State on the road on April 3.