COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: News from Claflin, S.C. State, Clemson athletics

St. Jean and Knowles finished fifth and eighth, respectively in the 400 meters to get points for the Panther men. The Distance Medley Relay team of Miller, Dauway, II, Jaiden Henderson and Caleb Patterson finished seventh to close out the scoring for the Panther men.

McKie, who set a school record in the pentathlon with 3,146 points, was the top point producer for the women. In addition to her second-place finish in the heptathlon, she was also a member of the women’s 4x400 meter relay team that finished sixth. Joining McKie on the relay team was Esther Chukwunwike, Kiara Belton and Alliyah Allwood.

Individually, Zaria Nelson finished seventh for the Lady Panthers in the shot put with a distance of 11.69 meters (38’4.25).

Clemson named team of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clemson University men’s basketball was selected as the NABC Team of the Week for games played Feb. 10-16. The Tigers were the selection for Division I.

The Tigers won a pair of ACC matchups last week and improved to 13-12 overall and 7-8 in the ACC. Clemson started out the week with a dominating 20-point rout of Pittsburgh in which it made 13-of-22 three-pointers.