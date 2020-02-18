COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: News from Claflin, S.C. State, Clemson athletics

Claflin-Converse softball postponed
The softball doubleheader between Claflin University and Converse College scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 1 and 3 p.m. at Converse has been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.
A makeup date has not been determined.
This is the second straight change of schedule for Claflin due to weather. The Lady Panthers’ doubleheader on Sunday with Slippery Rock was called in the first inning of game one due to rain.
Claflin will travel to Sumter this weekend, Feb. 21-23, to participate in the CIAA/SIAC Challenge.
Claflin baseball in career forum
AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Eighteen members of the Claflin University baseball team attended the Peach Belt Conference Career Forum on Jan. 18 in Martinez, Ga.
The first-ever career forum hosted by the Peach Belt was held for student-athletes who may have an interest in pursuing a career in athletics. The event was attended by over 80 student-athletes from the Peach Belt Conference as well as athletes from the South Atlantic Conference and Conference Carolinas.
The forum consisted of a general Q&A followed by smaller round-table discussions. The panel consisted of:
- Freddie Coleman, host of the national Freddie and Fitzsimmons Show on ESPN Radio.
- Tanika Colvin, head athletic trainer at Columbus State University.
- Ian Duvenhage, men's tennis head coach at Vanderbilt University.
- Adrienne Gilmore, women's basketball official in NCAA Division I, II, and III.
- Jim Herlihy, director of athletics at USC Aiken.
- Sue Patberg – women's soccer head coach at Emory University.
- Jack "Bull" Slavin, assistant athletic director for marketing partnerships at UNC Pembroke.
Members of the Claflin baseball team in attendance were Joshua Terry, Steve Joyner, Edzaviah Paul, Makai Holloway, Tavion Towers, Chris McKenzie, Shamar Thomas, Eric McElveen, Gerardric Dobbs, Keati Buchanan, Jaden Hardin, Joshua Gordon, Jalen Sprull, Caleb Green, Malik James, Talmon Hubbard, Nicholas Johnson and Jesus Morel.
Claflin baseball joined the Peach Belt Conference on July 1, 2019. The Panthers played as independents last season and in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, where they won the 2016 title, for the previous 10 years.
SCSU tracks records first, 8 top 5s
The South Carolina State indoor track and field teams won one event and had top-five showings in eight others at the Samford University Bulldog Open over the weekend in Birmingham, Ala.
The men’s 4x400-meter relay team led the field in the event with a clocking of 3:17.21. Claiming second place were James Jones in the 60-meter hurdles (8.21), Keturah Hunter in the women’s weight throw (18.12m), and Daniel Seawright in the 200 meters (21.59).
Other top-five performers included Jada Banks, fifth in the 3000-meter run (10:45.08); Ars’Breana Tyler, fifth in the triple jump (11.59m); Dayani Johnson, fifth in the high jump (1.95m); and Bryan Treyon, fifth in the men’s weight throw (13.98m). Wadell Rembert-Jeffers was seventh in 200 meters (21.93) and Tyler Jeffers eighth in the 400 meters (49.61).
S.C. State returns to action Feb. 27-29 at the MEAC Indoor Championships at Landover, Md.
Claflin men 6th, women 9th
WINSTONE-SALEM, N.C. – LaCarlos Watlington finished third in the heptathlon and Faith McKie placed second in the pentathlon as the Claflin University men’s track and field team finished sixth and women finished ninth at the 2020 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Indoor Track and Field Championships Feb. 16-17 at the JDL Fast Track.
Watlington, scored 3,582 points en route to capturing bronze and scoring six points. The Panthers also received points in the heptathlon from Tré Jeter, who finished fourth (3,356 points) for five points, and Matthew Rox, who scored two points for seventh place finish.
The Claflin men had an all-around solid performance during the championships. Derick St. Jean reached the podium, finishing third in the 200 meters in a time of 22.30. The Panthers had three runners to score in the 200 meters as Ashtin Knowles finished sixth (22.83) and Stephen Dauway II finished seventh in a time of 23.22.
The men’s 4x400-meter relay team consisting of Knowles, St. Jean, JadaKiss Miller and Watlington captured silver with a time of 3:22.93. The Panther relay team clocked a regional time of 3:19.75 in the preliminary round, which is good enough for third in the Atlantic Region.
St. Jean and Knowles finished fifth and eighth, respectively in the 400 meters to get points for the Panther men. The Distance Medley Relay team of Miller, Dauway, II, Jaiden Henderson and Caleb Patterson finished seventh to close out the scoring for the Panther men.
McKie, who set a school record in the pentathlon with 3,146 points, was the top point producer for the women. In addition to her second-place finish in the heptathlon, she was also a member of the women’s 4x400 meter relay team that finished sixth. Joining McKie on the relay team was Esther Chukwunwike, Kiara Belton and Alliyah Allwood.
Individually, Zaria Nelson finished seventh for the Lady Panthers in the shot put with a distance of 11.69 meters (38’4.25).
Clemson named team of the week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clemson University men’s basketball was selected as the NABC Team of the Week for games played Feb. 10-16. The Tigers were the selection for Division I.
The Tigers won a pair of ACC matchups last week and improved to 13-12 overall and 7-8 in the ACC. Clemson started out the week with a dominating 20-point rout of Pittsburgh in which it made 13-of-22 three-pointers.
Then on Saturday, Clemson upset No. 5/5 Louisville 77-62 behind a defense that limited the Cardinals to 34.8% shooting, including a season-low 14-point first half. The win marked the Tigers’ second this season against a top-five opponent and the second in the last five home games (vs. Duke, Jan. 14). John Newman III posted a career-high 23 points in the effort.
Clemson returns to the court on Saturday, Feb. 22, when it travels to Boston College. Tipoff from Conte Forum is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network.