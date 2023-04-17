SC State takes series from Howard

South Carolina State softball clinched its first series win of the season taking two-of-three against Howard over the weekend.

The Lady Bulldogs took the first game 4-3 as Jade Hendricks led SC State with two hits and an RBI. Kaylah Leslie added two hits and Taylor Ames-Alexander added an RBI. Destiny Calloway picked up the win with a complete game allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out two batters.

Howard tied the series with a 5-0 shutout of the Lady Bulldogs. Madison Boyd, DeAsia Lowther and Jamaisha Prince each had hits in the loss.

In the third game, SC State rallied from a one-run deficit with two runs in the sixth to take a 7-6 victory over the Lady Bison. Leslie led the Lady Bulldogs with three hits and two RBIs. Hendricks had a hit and two RBIs in the victory.

SC State (5-24, 4-9 MEAC) will travel to Charleston Wednesday for a doubleheader with College of Charleston.

Claflin sweeps Livingstone

Claflin softball outscored Livingstone 32-3 in a two-game sweep to improve to 23-9 and 9-1 in conference play.

The Lady Panthers took the first game 11-1 in five innings. Jasmine Dukes led Claflin with three hits and two RBIs. Jaelyn Jackson had two hits and two RBIs. Jackson also picked up the win throwing five innings allowing one run and striking out nine batters.

In the second game, Claflin defeated Livingstone 21-2. Dukes had three hits and five RBIs to lead the Lady Panthers. Brenay Howard had three hits and an RBI; Kennedy Baskerville had two hits and four RBIs; Taylor Bates, Breyanna Collins and Alexandria Beavers each finished with two hits and two RBIs. Collins earned the win after throwing five innings and striking out five batters.

Claflin will play host to a doubleheader against St. Augustine’s Wednesday.

Georgia College sweeps Panthers

Georgia College swept a three-game series from Claflin dropping the Panthers to 0-24 in conference play. The Bobcats defeated Claflin 13-3, 7-5 and 19-6.

Da’Avian Sumpter finished the weekend with four hits and four RBIs to lead Claflin. Jelani Howard had two hits and three RBIs; Rufus Hurdle Jr. had two hits; DeShawnte Carroway had four hits; Josh Cooper had two hits and Kobe Miller had three hits and two RBIs.

Claflin will travel to Augusta Wednesday to face Paine College.

South Carolina to host Bucs Tuesday

The University of South Carolina baseball team (30-6, 10-4) starts a seven-game homestand on Tuesday night (April 18) as the Gamecocks welcome Charleston Southern to Founders Park. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

The Gamecocks have a 78-13 series advantage on Charleston Southern heading into Tuesday’s game. The two teams last met in 2021 with Carolina coming away with a 9-0 win. Josiah Sightler had a grand slam and Jack Mahoney struck out seven in five innings in the victory.

Charleston Southern (17-18, 9-6) swept a three-game series from Radford over the weekend.