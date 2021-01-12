COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: FCA honors Coastal's Chadwell

FCA honors Chadwell

CHARLOTTE — The pandemic has not stopped the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA, www.fca.org) from celebrating one exceptional coach. FCA recently honored Coastal Carolina University’s head football coach Jamey Chadwell with the 2020 Grant Teaff Coach of the Year Award.

“Fellowship of Christian Athletes has honored an outstanding coach who has impacted countless players over his successful careers” said FCA President and CEO Shane Williamson. “We congratulate Jamey Chadwell for not only his accomplishments on the field, but also for the way he has touched the lives of countless young athletes — all for the glory of God.”

Chadwell, a two-time FCS National Coach of the Year finalist and three-time Big South Coach of the Year, became the third head coach in Coastal Carolina football history on Jan. 18, 2019. He finished fourth in the FCS National Coach of the Year voting in 2015 and eighth in 2013 and on the field led CSU to two conference titles, as well as the NCAA Division I FCS Championship Playoffs twice.