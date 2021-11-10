COLLEGE BASKETBALL: SCSU teams fall, Carolina, Clemson men win

Old Dominion 80, SC State 52
The South Carolina State women's basketball team opened its season Tuesday night with an 80-52 loss to Old Dominion.
Trinity Klock led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points and 11 rebounds; she also added five blocks. Nicole Gwynn had 15 points off the bench.
All five Old Dominion starters scored in double digits led by Ajah Wayne and Iggy Allen who both have 15 points. Kaye Clark and Amari Young each finished with 11 points while Mariah Adams added 10.
The Lady Monarchs jumped out to a 28-15 lead after the first quarter and held a 45-28 halftime lead. South Carolina State outscored ODU 16-13 in the third quarter.
SC State will play its home opener Saturday against Coastal Carolina. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
East Carolina beats SC State 70-62
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — J.J. Miles scored 18 points as East Carolina beat South Carolina State 70-62 on Tuesday night in a season opener.
Tristen Newton added 15 points for the Pirates. Vance Jackson recorded 12 points and 13 rebounds and Brandon Johnson added 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Cameron Jones had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs. TJ Madlock added 11 points and six rebounds, and Jemel Davis had three blocks.
Clemson defeats Presbyterian 64-53
CLEMSON (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored 21 points and Clemson rallied from a 11-point deficit in the first half to beat in-state rival Presbyterian 64-53 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Dawes, a junior guard who averaged nine points last season, was 7-of-14 shooting from the floor, made 4 of 8 from long range and was one point shy of his career best.
Hunter Tyson, who ended last season with three straight double-digit scoring games, and South Florida transfer David Collins added 14 points apiece for the Tigers.
S. Carolina over USC-Upstate 78-60
COLUMBIA (AP) — Jermaine Cousinard scored 14 points and made seven assists, Wildens Leveque also scored 14 points with eight rebounds and South Carolina defeated USC-Upstate 78-60 Tuesday night.
Bryson Mozone scored 20 points and Jalen Brazeale added 17 to lead USC-Upstate, which was outrebounded 52-34.
The Spartans made a run early. Mozone hit a 3-pointer, lifting USC-Upstate into a 6-4 lead, and added two more from distance as he and Jordan Gainey scored 16 points to fashion a 17-8 lead by 12:59 of the first half.