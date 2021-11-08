COLLEGE BASKETBALL: SCSU, others to open hoops season

Dawn Staley's No. 1-ranked Gamecocks open the season Tuesday vs. No. 5 N.C. State on the road in Raleigh, N.C. Tipoff is 5 p.m.

Staley starts her 14th season at the South Carolina helm. It is the Gamecocks' 48th season of women's basketball.

The game marks the highest ranked opponent the Gamecocks have played in a season opener in program history. South Carolina has tipped off a season against a ranked foe five other times (3-2), including three in the Dawn Staley era (2-1).

The Gamecocks are No. 1 in both primary preseason polls for the second time in as many seasons.

South Carolina returns all 11 members of its 2021 NCAA Final Four team. To that group, the Gamecocks added the No. 1 transfer of the season in Kamilla Cardoso and the No. 1 recruiting class.

Carolina men

The South Carolina men play host to USC Upstate at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the seasaon-opening game.

South Carolina will be without one of its most veteran players to start the season, Frank Martin announced Monday.

GamecockCentral.com reported that Keyshawn Bryant will be suspended for the first five games of the season for violating athletic department policy.