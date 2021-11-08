COLLEGE BASKETBALL: SCSU, others to open hoops season

The South Carolina State men's and women's basketball teams will open the 2021-22 season Tuesday night on the road.
The Bulldogs travel to Greenville, North Carolina, to face the East Carolina Pirates. The two teams last met Dec. 22, 2015, with the Pirates taking a 98-71 victory.
It will be the first game for new head coach Tony Madlock, who was introduced in March after spending the last three seasons at Memphis.
The Bulldogs are led by junior guard Rashaan Edwards, who was selected to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men's Preseason All-MEAC Third Team.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. and can viewed on ESPN+
Lady Bulldogs
SCSU's women's team will open the season at Old Dominion. The two teams have played just twice prior to Tuesday's matchup. The Lady Monarchs defeated SC State 52-35, Dec. 30, 2017.
South Carolina State head coach Audra Smith welcomed eight new faces to the teams back in May. Due to injuries and player safety, The Lady Bulldogs were forced to cancel the final month of last season. Their last game was a 53-43 loss to Western Carolina on Jan. 26.
Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.
Carolina women
Dawn Staley's No. 1-ranked Gamecocks open the season Tuesday vs. No. 5 N.C. State on the road in Raleigh, N.C. Tipoff is 5 p.m.
Staley starts her 14th season at the South Carolina helm. It is the Gamecocks' 48th season of women's basketball.
The game marks the highest ranked opponent the Gamecocks have played in a season opener in program history. South Carolina has tipped off a season against a ranked foe five other times (3-2), including three in the Dawn Staley era (2-1).
The Gamecocks are No. 1 in both primary preseason polls for the second time in as many seasons.
South Carolina returns all 11 members of its 2021 NCAA Final Four team. To that group, the Gamecocks added the No. 1 transfer of the season in Kamilla Cardoso and the No. 1 recruiting class.
Carolina men
The South Carolina men play host to USC Upstate at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the seasaon-opening game.
South Carolina will be without one of its most veteran players to start the season, Frank Martin announced Monday.
GamecockCentral.com reported that Keyshawn Bryant will be suspended for the first five games of the season for violating athletic department policy.
Martin didn't dive into the situation but said it was something he didn't find out about yesterday. Bryant has also dealt with a knee injury this preseason.
“I’m not going to expand too much into that, I have too much respect for Keyshawn to give up too many details of his situation. This is not something I found out about yesterday. He has battled a knee in preseason,” Martin said. “He could have played against Benedict but I didn’t play him because of his knee. His knee’s in a good place right now but this is a decision that had to be made.”
Bryant will miss the USC Upstate game Tuesday, then games against Princeton, Western Kentucky or Minnesota, UAB and Wofford.
Clemson men
The Clemson men play host to Presbyterian in a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday.
Clemson leads the series 58-18-1 and has won the last two meetings, in 2015 and 2019.
PC finished 2020-21 at 7-15 and 5-12 in the Big South.
Clemson was 16-8 last year and 10-6 in the ACC.
Clemson women
The Clemson women open at 7 p.m.Wednesday at home vs. USC Upstate.