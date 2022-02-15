COLLEGE BASKETBALL: SC State teams fall at Morgan State

Morgan State 76, SC State 66

BALTIMORE (AP) — Trevor Moore scored 17 points and Morgan State beat South Carolina State, 76-66 on Monday night.

The Bears swept the season series with SC State, winning 88-81 in Orangeburg on Jan. 10.

Malik Miller scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Morgan State (8-12, 3-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Lagio Grantsaan had 13 points and Sherwyn Devonish added 10 off the bench.

Omer Croskey had 15 points and TJ Madlock added another 10 to lead South Carolina State (13-12, 5-4).

Morgan State 76, SC State (W) 48

BALTIMORE, Md. – Morgan State junior Adia Brisker led five Lady Bear players in double figures with 13 points as the hosts defeated South Carolina State, 76-48 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference contest on Monday evening.

Playing against each other for the second time in a week, Morgan State (12-6, 6-2 MEAC) swept the season series with the victory, which was its seventh straight over SC State. The Lady Bulldogs, losers of six straight, fell to 3-20, 3-6 in the MEAC.

Taylor Addison recorded a double-double with 10 points and a game-high 10 rebounds and Sunshine McCrae finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Ja'Niah Henson added 10 points, three steals and three assists and Charlene Shepherd came off the bench to also score 10 points and pulled down five rebounds, as the Lady Bears outrebounded SCSU, 50-26 for the game.

SCSU was led by Nicole Gwynn's 12 points, three assists and three steals, all team highs. Victoria Jordan added 11 points. Trinity Klock had a game-high four blocked shots, a team-high five rebounds to go with four points.

Wednesday games

Claflin (W) at Fayetteville State, 5:30 p.m.

Claflin at Fayetteville State, 7:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0