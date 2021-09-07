CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Dabo has kind words for SCSU's Pough

Swinney said he looks forward to watching how his team improves and build on some of the good things he saw against Georgia.

“Hopefully we can develop our team,” Swinney said. “We want to be able to get some guys some experience and have a chance to create some chemistry and rhythm. We want to be able to develop some depth. We didn’t get to play a lot of guys last week.”

S.C. State also enters the game 0-1 after a 42-41 loss to Alabama A&M Saturday.

“They are explosive on offense,” Swinney said. “They’re led by a quarterback that is athletic and fast. He’s going to be a great challenge for us in being able to handle a mobile quarterback. We’re going to see a lot of those guys throughout this year. I think that will be a good challenge for the defense.”

Swinney said the strength of the S.C. State offense is the backfield led by Wake Forest transfer Kendral Flowers.

“I think the biggest thing about South Carolina State is that 73 of the 79 players on their roster are from the state of South Carolina,” Swinney said. “These kids will be excited to play against us, and we’re looking forward to competing against these guys.”