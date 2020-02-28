Bulldog claims MEAC title in long jump

LANDOVER, Md. — South Carolina State’s Daniel Seawright captured the MEAC Long Jump Title after the first day events of the 2020 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships Thursday at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex.
Seawright, who leaped 7.74 meters (25 feet, 4.75 inches), dethroned North Carolina A&T State’s Brandon Hicklin.
Meanwhile, the Norfolk State men and Bethune-Cookman women led their respective standings after the first day. The Spartans led the men’s standings with 22 points, while three-time defending champion North Carolina A&T State was second with 14 points.
The B-CU women had 21 points to Maryland Eastern Shore’s and Norfolk State’s 13.
The first race of the day saw a meet record fall, as Maryland Eastern Shore’s Aurelia Jepkorir ran a 17:20.24 to take the women’s 5,000 meters. She won by nearly a minute over Norfolk State’s Fridah Koech, and she broke the old meet record by over three seconds.
North Carolina A&T State’s Regan Kimtai took gold in the men’s 5,000 meters, turning in a 14:59.65 to beat Anteneh Girma of Norfolk State by nearly three seconds.
Kimtai repeated as event champion.
North Carolina A&T State’s Cambrea Sturgis turned in the fastest time in the women’s 200-meter preliminaries with 23.93 -- .04 seconds ahead of Norfolk State’s Kiara Grant. In all, five Aggies qualified for the final.
On the men’s side, Coppin State’s Joseph Amoah ran a 21.31 to lead the pack in the 200-meter prelims. The second- through fourth-fastest times belonged to North Carolina A&T State’s Randolph Ross, Trevor Stewart and Akeem Sirleaf, respectively.
Bethune-Cookman’s Monae Nichols won the women’s long jump with a mark of 6.26 meters (20 feet, 6.5 inches). Her teammate Gabrielle Collins leaped 5.94 meters (19 feet, six inches).
The men’s heptathlon held its first four events on Thursday, and after a spirited back-and-forth in the high jump, Bethune-Cookman’s Marc McCoy, the defending champion, leads the way with 3,019 points. Norfolk State’s Kequan Henley (2,960) is second and Bethune-Cookman’s Kimani Richards (2,773) is third.