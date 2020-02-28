Bulldog claims MEAC title in long jump

LANDOVER, Md. — South Carolina State’s Daniel Seawright captured the MEAC Long Jump Title after the first day events of the 2020 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships Thursday at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex.

Seawright, who leaped 7.74 meters (25 feet, 4.75 inches), dethroned North Carolina A&T State’s Brandon Hicklin.

Meanwhile, the Norfolk State men and Bethune-Cookman women led their respective standings after the first day. The Spartans led the men’s standings with 22 points, while three-time defending champion North Carolina A&T State was second with 14 points.

The B-CU women had 21 points to Maryland Eastern Shore’s and Norfolk State’s 13.

The first race of the day saw a meet record fall, as Maryland Eastern Shore’s Aurelia Jepkorir ran a 17:20.24 to take the women’s 5,000 meters. She won by nearly a minute over Norfolk State’s Fridah Koech, and she broke the old meet record by over three seconds.

North Carolina A&T State’s Regan Kimtai took gold in the men’s 5,000 meters, turning in a 14:59.65 to beat Anteneh Girma of Norfolk State by nearly three seconds.

Kimtai repeated as event champion.