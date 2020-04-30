WATCH NOW: S.C. State basketball signs 5 in 2020 recruiting class

South Carolina State head men’s basketball coach Murray Garvin has announced the signing of five Bulldogs to National Letters of Intent for the upcoming 2020-21 season.
Themus Fulks (6-foot-2, guard) first caught the attention of the Bulldog coaching staff when he attended the Bulldog Elite Camp in the summer of 2018. A graduate of North Davidson High School (Lexington, N.C.), he had an illustrious high school career, leading the state of North Carolina in scoring at 35.2 points per game while scoring more than 1,000 points in a single season.
During the state playoffs, the sharpshooter averaged 41.7 points per contest and posted 30 or more points in 17 consecutive games during the regular season. Last season, he attended Moravian Prep (Hudson, N.C.) where he tossed in a team-high 20 points, 9.6 assists, seven rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.
GARVIN ON FULKS: "We are happy to add a player of character and scoring ability that Themus Fulks possesses. His numbers speak for themselves and we have been recruiting him for about three years now, so to finally sign him is a credit to a lot of hard work by my assistant coaches. Bulldog fans, this young man will keep you on the edge of your seats with his play-making ability, plus his fearlessness to attack the basket! "
Highlight video: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13839484/5e75ce22e985870d2cbde25b
Floyd Rideau Jr. (6-foot-5, guard) is a guard who averaged 20 points, five assists and four rebounds per game at United Prep during the 2019-20 season. The Lake Wales, Florida, native also earned first-team all-conference honors.
GARVIN ON FLOYD: "Floyd may be the most versatile player in our class. His length will allow him to guard multiple positions and serve as a lock down defender, while also being able to score the ball from anywhere inside half court."
HIGHLIGHT VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dHpezqwTXCo&feature=youtu.be
Brandynn Manning (6-foot-3, guard) attended Merritt Community College in Oakland, Calif., where he averaged 18 points a game. Manning led the state of California in three-point percentage, shooting 51% from behind the arc, earning him all-conference honors. He attended the JUCO Top 100 players camp in Atlanta.
GARVIN ON MANNING: "Brandynn will bring an outside shooting touch that was lacking from last year’s team. He can score from all three levels and can create his own offense. He is the first Bulldog signed from Cali since Darnell Porter back in 2009. We hope that he can have the same production as Porter while in a Bulldog uniform."
HIGHLIGHT VIDEO: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13729523/5dffb7058cd5940ff0621084
Sebastian Guitian (6-foot-10, forward) attended the top-ranked junior college in the country at Florida South Western this past season. Guitian finished his prep career at Palm Beach Atlantic after spending three seasons at Westwood Christian in Miami. During his senior season, he averaged 23.6 points, 11 rebounds per game and was named All-Dade County for his efforts.
GARVIN ON GUITIAN: "Sebastian will bring great size and versatility to our recruiting class that was left void by the graduation of Applewhite, Fields, Bottenburg, etc."
HIGHLIGHT VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xzB0lnrz8zI
Latavian Lawrence (6-foot-6, guard) is originally from Aiken County but attended Gray Collegiate Academy last season, averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest. Lawrence earned All-State and All-Region honors and was named Region Player of the Year for the War Eagles.
GARVIN ON LAWRENCE: "We are thrilled to have signed Latavian Lawrence, one of the most athletic players in the state of South Carolina, coming from one of the state championship teams in Gray Collegiate. Lawrence was coached by one of the best coaches in the state in Dion Bethea, who led his team to their 3rd SCHSL Class 2A State Championship in a row. Standing at a sturdy 6-foot-6, Latavian will be able to guard five positions and bring a high level of versatility to our roster."
