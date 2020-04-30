WATCH NOW: S.C. State basketball signs 5 in 2020 recruiting class

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Carolina State head men’s basketball coach Murray Garvin has announced the signing of five Bulldogs to National Letters of Intent for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Themus Fulks (6-foot-2, guard) first caught the attention of the Bulldog coaching staff when he attended the Bulldog Elite Camp in the summer of 2018. A graduate of North Davidson High School (Lexington, N.C.), he had an illustrious high school career, leading the state of North Carolina in scoring at 35.2 points per game while scoring more than 1,000 points in a single season.

During the state playoffs, the sharpshooter averaged 41.7 points per contest and posted 30 or more points in 17 consecutive games during the regular season. Last season, he attended Moravian Prep (Hudson, N.C.) where he tossed in a team-high 20 points, 9.6 assists, seven rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.