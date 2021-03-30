WATCH NOW/S.C. STATE BASKETBALL: New coach seeks championship tradition

Tony Madlock is ready to hit the ground running and build a winning basketball program.
The new South Carolina State University men’s basketball coach was introduced to Bulldog Nation Tuesday afternoon.
“I’m excited to start this new chapter in my life. It’s something that I’ve been dreaming about forever. I’ve been a college coach for 24 years. It’s been a goal of mine since the day I started to be a head coach, and to build my own program,” Madlock said.
Madlock’s coaching career began in 1994 and includes stops at Arkansas State, Auburn, Ole Miss and, most recently, his alma mater, the University of Memphis.
Madlock played at then-Memphis State alongside current Memphis head coach and NBA legend Penny Hardaway. As a player, Madlock was a three-year starter for Memphis from 1988-92 and a member of four postseason tournament teams for the Tigers, reaching the NCAA Tournament and NIT two times each.
Madlock said he learned a lot from Hardaway.
“I mean, first of all, he’s a great man, he’s a great guy and he’s a great coach. By winning the NIT Championship, he showed everybody that he’s able to do that. I’ve learned so many things from him, from recruiting to how to be a coach on the floor,” Madlock said.
As a coach at Memphis, Madlock helped the Tigers to a 2021 NIT Championship and the nation’s top recruiting class in 2019.
Madlock said he is ready to bring a championship tradition to S.C. State, something he and Athletic Director Stacy Danley discussed during the hiring process.
“Every conversation started out with winning, winning championships. Every conversation ended with winning championships,” Madlock said. “I have a vision, and I have a vision of a winning program, a championship program."
“Basketball-wise, if you guys have watched basketball the last couple weeks and saw Memphis play and win an NIT Championship last Sunday, that style of play is what I’m going to bring here to Bulldog Nation. That style of play, it’s fast, it’s hard-nosed, it’s playing the right way, it’s being unselfish, it’s being a great teammate, it’s being disciplined, it’s all of those things,” Madlock said.
Madlock said he will focus on recruiting players to the program, starting with in-state talent. Madlock deemed South Carolina a “hot bed” for talent. He served as the primary recruiter while at Auburn, helping secure several nationally ranked recruiting classes.
“From my days in the SEC, at Ole Miss and Auburn, we recruited South Carolina on a regular basis. Had some really good players that I’ve recruited and signed from this state,” Madlock said.
“It’s always players in this state, so many small towns that have basketball players. I’m excited about the opportunity too. Any time that you get a job, or any time that you come into a new area, the first thing you want to try to do is lock down that area, and that state. I’m going to be recruiting this state extremely hard,” Madlock said.
Madlock said his teams will be built on toughness and discipline.
“Every single day, every practice, you’re going to see it. I want my teams to be the toughest teams on the court at all times, and it starts with defense. It starts with defense, and that’s what I’m about, and that’s what my team is going to be about,” Madlock said.
He said his teams will represent the university and the community.
“My guys are going to be disciplined, they’re going to be disciplined on and off the court. They’re going to class, and most importantly they’re going to graduate. They’re going to graduate and they’re going to be great boosters, they’re going to be great alumni for this institution,” Madlock said.
