WATCH NOW/S.C. STATE BASKETBALL: New coach seeks championship tradition

“It’s always players in this state, so many small towns that have basketball players. I’m excited about the opportunity too. Any time that you get a job, or any time that you come into a new area, the first thing you want to try to do is lock down that area, and that state. I’m going to be recruiting this state extremely hard,” Madlock said.

Madlock said his teams will be built on toughness and discipline.

“Every single day, every practice, you’re going to see it. I want my teams to be the toughest teams on the court at all times, and it starts with defense. It starts with defense, and that’s what I’m about, and that’s what my team is going to be about,” Madlock said.

He said his teams will represent the university and the community.

“My guys are going to be disciplined, they’re going to be disciplined on and off the court. They’re going to class, and most importantly they’re going to graduate. They’re going to graduate and they’re going to be great boosters, they’re going to be great alumni for this institution,” Madlock said.

